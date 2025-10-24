By Dave MacNeil

I seem to recall years ago there being a framed photo hanging on the wall in the dining room of the Auld’s Cove Big Stop depicting a visit from none other than country music legend Hank Snow.

Or maybe it was Wilf Carter. I often get those two old men in rhinestones confused.

Well, the fuss that visit was likely to have made many years ago would not have matched the stir caused by another recent visitor to the restaurant. In fact, if we had strolled into that dining room with the remaining three members of the Rolling Stones, I really don’t think it would have caused as much commotion.

The visitor to which I’m referring was a cheesecake, or more precisely a bright pink cinnamon-flavoured cheesecake inspired by the world-famous Gagnon Chicken Bone.

Maybe before I go any further with this story, I should provide some background.

My mother-in-law Val grew up in Black’s Harbour, New Brunswick, or, as the locals call it simply, “Black’s.” Little more than a half hour down the road is the Ganong candy factory in St. Stephen, which is probably best known for those delightful cinnamon-flavoured Chicken Bones with the chocolate center.

First developed by Ganong in 1885, the Chicken Bone was a favourite in the Walsh household, and as family members began to marry and move away, Val’s oldest sister Mary began a Christmas tradition, with the help of Canada Post, making sure her siblings were not without their Bones.

When Val married Leonard from Phillips Harbour, Guysborough County, and started a family in Middle Melford, down the shore road from Mulgrave, she would receive a parcel every Christmas from Mary containing several soft packages – usually socks for the boys and earmuffs for the girls. Shipped in a cereal box and wrapped in simple brown paper, the package from home would also include Chicken Bones, and one could easily smell their distinct aroma before they were even opened.

This tradition of mailing Chicken Bones back and forth across the country continues to this day, more than half a century later, despite the fact you can now buy them almost anywhere. So, when Val’s baby sister, Cheryl, recently visited her from Calgary, there was little doubt it had to become a Chicken Bone event.

So, with plans in place for a special brunch for the Walsh sisters at the Big Stop, my wife went to work on developing a Chicken Bone-inspired cheesecake that would see two cakes consumed in-house before achieving the desired result with the third.

I should mention that her cheesecakes have reduced people to tears, and on many of those occasions those visceral reactions have featured the failed cakes. When my baby sister got married in 2016, I was working in ad sales at the Chronicle Herald. Kim was tasked with providing the cheesecakes for the big day and, like the Chicken Bone version she created recently, there were several failed cakes made along the way. (A “failed” cake, it should be noted, may have little more wrong with it than a small crack). With so much cheesecake inhabiting one house, I was happy to take large slabs of cake to work on consecutive days so I could share with fellow staff members.

Over that 48-hour period, my work cubicle became the destination for dozens of Herald employees, as word spread throughout the building that there was a guy on the sixth floor giving away cheesecake. Many of them came from other floors, all in search of “the cheesecake guy.”

One woman, a total stranger to me, appeared at my desk on day one, leaving with a small slice of Turtle cheesecake, before returning the following day to see if I had any left. When I told her I didn’t, tears formed in her eyes, but not because I was out, but because of the impact that little piece of cake had had the previous day.

“You may have saved my life with that cake,” she said. “I was having such a bad day yesterday and it just turned everything around for me.”

Her reaction that day nine years ago was not unlike the reaction at the Big Stop when the Chicken Bone cheesecake was finally revealed, and it wasn’t just the Walsh sisters. As Cheryl and Val took in what had been placed in front of them, gasps could be heard from various restaurant staff as they moved in for a closer look.

To simulate the more heavenly aspects of the Chicken Bones, the cheesecake included ripples of chocolate throughout, and was adorned by healthy dollops of whipped cream, each one topped by Gagnon Chicken Bone Minis and chocolate curls. It was indeed a work of art.

Our own server, nearly reduced to tears herself, graciously accepted a slice which she brought back to the kitchen for other staff members to share.

As we left the restaurant that day, there was no shortage of comments and compliments – and even a few photos were taken.

The moral of this story: never underestimate the power of cheesecake.