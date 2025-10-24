ANTIGONISH: Kim Pate brought her message of reconciliation, justice reform, and systemic change to St. Francis Xavier University last week, as part of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government’s Sober Second Thinkers (SST) Speakers Series.

Pate, who was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2016, spoke on Oct. 16 in Mulroney Hall to students, faculty, and community members about the urgent need to “decolonize, decriminalize, and decarcerate.”

Her lecture drew on the experiences of 12 Indigenous women whose lives, she said, had been shaped by injustices within Canada’s residential school, child welfare, education, and criminal legal systems.

Pate, a nationally renowned advocate with more than 45 years of experience working in and around Canada’s legal and penal systems, emphasized the importance of community-based resources and supports as an alternative to incarceration – particularly for marginalized and criminalized populations.

Her lecture marked the fifth installment in the Sober Second Thinkers series, which the Mulroney Institute launched in Fall 2024 to promote reflection on the Senate’s role in public life. The series invites sitting and retired senators to share their experiences and insights about the chamber’s mandate as a place of “sober second thought.”

“In a time where the elected chambers of our governments are becoming more partisan and polarized, the Senate’s mandate to be a ‘sober second thought’ is more critical than ever,” Lynda Harling Stalker, director of the Mulroney Institute said. “Its work to represent not only regional concerns but also Canadians who have experienced marginalization provides a counterbalance to these worrying trends.”

Throughout her lecture, Pate encouraged attendees to view justice reform as an essential part of reconciliation, calling for policy approaches rooted in care, equity, and accountability rather than punishment.

The Sober Second Thinkers series continues the Mulroney Institute’s commitment to fostering dialogue on key policy concerns and the future of democratic governance in Canada.