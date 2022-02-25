Let’s take a short walk along the beach northward to what is known as the Pondville Beach Road.

As of 1935 the first homestead, behind the pond and along the lane, was that of Christopher Charles Gibbs who was twice married, first to Maria Jane Edwards (1831-1888) with whom he fathered nine offspring Elizabeth, Martha, Henry James, William, Charles, Christopher, Mary Ann, John Thomas, and Martha Jane

Then he was married to Caroline Burge in 1888, and they had Geraldine Irene (Geralda), Ivy, Alfred, Herbert, Charles, Jack, Clement, Ralph, Thomas, Edward, Thomas, John, Lloyd, and Mary (born 1907). This home was in the possession of Caroline Gibbs and later by Geralda Gibbs and Charlie Bowen.

In 1908 William Fougere married Martha Martell and they had one child, Irene (1908-2003), in their house around the turn west of the lane. Later Irene was wed to Bernard Landry with whom she had two daughters, Joan and Celeste.

Next door, in the same field, stood the home of Henry Marchand.

Down the road were Albert (1872-1954) and Marie Barbara (1873-1951) (Fougere) Boudreau who were married in 1891. Their children were Alfred (1893-1977), Martha Jane (born in 1895) who married Alexander Baccardax, Bertie who married Marie Martell, and Cornelius.

Next in line was the property of Jeffrey (1883-1975) and Mary Eva (Marchand) Fougere, who died in 1978. It was later owned by Bernard Marchand who occupied it until his death in 2004.

The last home on the Pondville Beach Road moving from east to west was that of William (1876-1951) and Mary Louise (MacPherson) Dunphy (1875-1958) who were wed in 1906. There were four children Clifford (1906-1986), William Kenny (1908-1996), Christina (1909-1997) who married Peter LeVesconte), and Florence (1914-2001) who married Linwood Latimer.

The Dunphy mill was across the road on the brook, which generated its power. The cost for carding was 5 cents per pound. Mr. Dunphy also ran a saw mill there, which remained viable until 1965. The saw mill too was water powered, and this was achieved by damming Shaw’s Lake. Conveyor belts were made of cowhides and everything else was of wood. Most of the houses, sheds, barns, and boats on Isle Madame were made of lumber milled by the Dunphys. They also created fine wood products such as wheelbarrows, spinning wheels, and lobster traps. Later Mr. Dunphy’s son Kenny installed a motor to power the mill. The old mill saw was sold to Austin Nickerson who continued to use it.

The one-room Pondville School was across the road and slightly east of the Dunphy home on the beach road. According to former teachers Laura Hearn of Rocky Bay and Catherine Barrett (who married Daniel Boudrot) of Arichat – who both taught before the turn of the 20th century – the school was responsible for christening the area Pondville. In 1929 Lochside and Pondville schools were amalgamated and the Pondville School was improved.

Continuing west, we arrive at the convergence of the Beach Road, the Rocky Bay Road, and the highway connecting Arichat and D’Escousse. Across the road is the home of (William) Willard and Mary Agnes (Shaw) Marchand (married 1947) and their son John Joseph. Willard died in 1958 and Mary Agnes, her brother, Elmore, and her sister, Hilda, continued to live there.