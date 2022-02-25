Although apparently not connected, recent large scale seizures by the RCMP of weapons and ammunition from properties around and near the region are a concern to anyone who values public safety.

On Jan. 18, Richmond County District RCMP said they received a complaint of a man who was in a store on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s, “wearing an unconcealed handgun on his waist.”

According to a press release, the RCMP started investigating the incident, and on Jan. 20, they executed a search warrant at a home on Old Band Office Road in Potlotek First Nation. Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at the home without incident, and during the search, they seized a rifle, a number of Airsoft handguns and rifles, ammunition, and a prohibited magazine.

The man was released from custody on conditions and will be facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, the RCMP noted.

The man is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28. The RCMP added that the investigation is continuing and they expect to lay more charges.

Also last month, a video posted on social media led to a search of a home and the arrest of 35-year-old Pictou County resident Jeremy MacKenzie for firearms offences.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has been monitoring MacKenzie, and describes him as “a former military combat veteran” and “popular figurehead” of the racist Plaid Army group.

Of the four men accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers arrested in connection with the blockade in Coutts, Alberta, two have ties to MacKenzie, who founded a neo-fascist, white supremacist group that aims to accomplish its goals through violence.

Chris Carbert, 44, of Lethbridge, Anthony Olienick, 39, of Claresholm, Jerry Morin, 40, of Olds and Christopher Lysak, 48, of Lethbridge each face charges of conspiracy to murder, a weapons offence and mischief over $5,000.

Carbert and Lysak both have ties to MacKenzie, the Nova Scotia founder of Diagolon, a group described by University of New Brunswick professor David Hofmann as an American-style militia movement.

On Jan. 10, the Inverness County District RCMP started an investigation after a video was posted to social media depicting MacKenzie, at a business on Whycocomagh Mountain Road in Whycocomagh, “waving a handgun around in a reckless manner.” According to an RCMP press release issued on Feb. 2, the video allegedly showed MacKenzie using an “over capacity magazine.”

According to the search warrant request, the RCMP confirmed that MacKenzie captured the video using his personal cell phone and uploaded it to social media. The warrant request stated that MacKenzie “was in possession of what was believed to be an unpinned high capacity magazine, a prohibited device. The magazine was inserted into a firearm which MacKenzie was handling in a careless manner.”

The search warrant application states that, “while waving the firearm around, MacKenzie briefly pointed the firearm at (William) Haverstock’s head, causing Haverstock to flinch, momentarily close his eyes, and move his head away from the muzzle. MacKenzie was quite vocal during the video, saying such things as: ‘I just go where the gun tells me to go.’”

When questioned, the RCMP said MacKenzie, “thought the contents of the video were good for a laugh,” and he denied any knowledge of the firearm he held.

“When asked about the high capacity magazine, MacKenzie responded ‘don’t they sell them like that?’ and said the high capacity magazines could be purchased as pinned,” the warrant request reads.

On Jan. 26, the RCMP said they executed the search warrant at MacKenzie’ home at 68 High Street in Pictou and seized five restricted firearms including rifles and handguns; one unrestricted firearm; prohibited magazines; ammunition; body armour; a duty belt with an attached holster and magazine pouches; as well as cellular phones.

According to the warrant application, the RCMP was specifically looking for a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 firearm and a Glock 17 firearm, along with the other items.

At the request of police, MacKenzie turned himself in to the Pictou RCMP Detachment prior to the search warrant being executed. The RCMP said MacKenzie was later released on conditions, which include not possessing any firearms, weapons, ammunition or explosive substances. He will be facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, police said.

MacKenzie is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on May 30.

In the meantime, Frank Eckhardt is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28.

Late last year, the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit announced that they charged the 56-year-old Eckhardt with firearms offences after executing a search warrant.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the RCMP said they received a report of shots being fired near a residence on the West Bay Road in Cape George. Police said they started an investigation which was later turned over to the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU).

On Dec. 23, the RCMP said they arrested Eckhardt in a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s, and a short time later, they searched his residence.

According to warrant information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary from Dec. 23, 2021, items located at 480 Smiths Road in Grand River include: discharged Nosler.803 rifle ammunition cartridges; a Savage model 10.308 bolt action rifle; a J.P. Sauer&Sohn .22 rifle; a Carl Gustafs Swedish Mauser bolt action rifle; a Winchester 1300XTR 12-gauge pump action shotgun; a Kragg Jorgensen 30 to 40 bolt action rifle; a Norinco JW2000 12-gauge, double barreled shotgun; two Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Sig Sauer P320 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; a Glock 35 Gen4 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; Glock magazines and pistol rounds; Alfa Proj 22 calibre revolvers with leather holsters; 22 WM ammunition; a black leather belt with two Gryphon pistol holders; a Thompson Centre percussion .45 calibre pistol; a Percussion pistol; 50 pre-measured containers of black powder; a Sig Sauer magazine with five rounds of ammunition; 23 boxes of Blazer brand ammunition; 10 boxes of PMC brand ammunition; nine boxes of Winchester Super X ammunition; nine boxes of 22 WMR CCI brand ammunition; two boxes of Browning brand .308 ammunition; two 1,000 gram containers of Swiss brand black powder; 41 boxes of 22 WM Hornandy brand ammunition; five boxes of 40 calibre Remington brand ammunition; four boxes of 22 calibre Sellier & Bellot brand ammunition; one box of Federal brand ammunition; 23 boxes of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition; 19 boxes of Hornandy brand .308 ammunition; and two pieces of firearms registration documents.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the warrant information said police also found Canadian currency in: a brown envelope with $80,000; a black pouch containing $29,050; a large envelop holding $100,000; another envelope with $3,000; a white envelope with $3,500 in it; and an Amazon envelop in which $21,300 was found.

Eckhardt was charged with: three counts of careless transportation of a firearm; four counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unlawful; and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence, according to the RCMP.

According to information provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, on Dec. 20, 2021, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint from Sandra Schmidt reporting gunshots at her property in Cape George. After meeting, the RCMP said they obtained a statement from her and her partner Dirk Westerhoff, who charge that Eckhardt was trying to intimidate them.

“Police learned that Schmidt and Westerhoff were on their property with their son cutting down a Christmas tree in the afternoon, (when) they heard two gunshots and hid in the woods until police were contacted,” the warrant application reads. “Schmidt and Westerhoff believed (however did not see) the shooter to be Frank Eckhardt who owns property beside them, and who they recently reported for extortion to the St. Peter’s RCMP. During the statements with Westerhoff and Schmidt, police learned of multiple firearms related offences committed by Eckhardt throughout 2021.”

Schmidt told police that Eckhardt had many weapons, including firearms and “keeps his guns loaded at all times.”

When officers contacted the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, they learned that Eckhardt’s firearms licence was in review status after he was charged with extortion. Although his licence includes restricted firearms, such as handguns, the RCMP said Eckhardt registered two restricted firearms in May, 2019 and a third in December, 2020.

Another witness, identified in warrant documents as “EUE,” confirmed by phone to investigators that Eckhardt showed him his gun lockers at his home; one for firearms, the other for ammunition.

According to the warrant, the RCMP discovered that Eckhardt was the subject of eight prior police investigations, beginning in 2018, and was the subject of a firearms complaint in August, 2021 when a female reported that she was “confronted” by a man carrying a long gun on Eckhardt’s property

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated that Eckhardt, who was with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a “Reichsbuerger,” which is an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat.

The RCMP seized a large amount of firearms and ammunition during a search of an Inverness County home earlier this month.

On Jan. 29, Inverness County District RCMP said they started an investigation after “receiving information of the unsafe storage of firearms” at a home in Glenora Falls, according to a press release.

According to the search warrant application supplied by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, a building inspector who was at 672 Glenora Falls Road on Jan. 28 to inspect a residence under construction, “noticed approximately half a dozen or more rifles and a few handguns that were all unsecured on the floor in a closet area by the living room.”

The RCMP said they arrested 43-year-old Cody Lee Kalyn of Glenora Falls on Feb. 3 in Mabou, then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road that same day.

During the search, the RCMP said they found 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

According to documents provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, it has been confirmed that the RCMP seized: three Federal, one Winchester and two Sellier&Bellot 12-gauge shotgun shells; a .303 Lee Enfield with no trigger lock; two Jansen & Songs 12-gauge shotguns with trigger locks; a Riverside Arms 16-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a pump action 12-gauge shotgun, with serial, make, and model removed; a Lakefield-Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with trigger lock; a Benelli Supernova 12-gauge shotgun with no trigger lock; a Savage M25 .22 rifle; a Tapco 7.62 millimetre rifle with trigger lock; a Tikka .308 rifle with trigger lock; a Dennix replica long barrel revolver; a Dennix replica short barrel revolver; and a .308 revolver loaded with five .22LR cartridges.

As for ammunition, the judiciary confirmed that police seized: a brown metal lockbox containing two pinned magazines with 21 81 to 74 cartridges inside, one magazine with three Hornady .308 cartridges inside, 20 Winchester .308 cartridges, and 12 Hornady .308 cartridges; a black lockbox inside the residence containing a spare revolving action and holster; a green metal ammunition box containing 154 12-gauge shells (Winchester, Estate, and Sellier&Bellot) in bandoliers; a green metal ammunition box containing 279 Federal 20-gauge shells; a black plastic Husky toolbox containing 1,796 .22 cartridges (Remington, Federal), 79 Hornady .22LR cartridges, 17 Winchester 12-gauge shells; six Remington 12-gauge shells, 24 Imperial 12-gauge shells, nine Federal 12-gauge slugs; either Winchester 00 buck shells, 20 Federal 16-gauge shells, 154 81-7a cartridges, four .270 WSM cartridges, and 49 Hornady .22LR; a green plastic bin containing 309 Remington .223 cartridges; a green plastic bin containing 1.22LR cartridge, one Remington .223 cartridge, and 236.17 HMR cartridges, and five .22LR cartridges found loaded inside of a .22 handgun.

The RCMP also seized a possession and acquisition licence belonging to Kalyn.

The RCMP said 29-year-old Ashley Wilson, also of Glenora Falls, was arrested at the home.

The RCMP said the two were later released on conditions and are facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.

According to the warrant, after researching Kalyn’s Facebook account, the RCMP learned that “he had content on his account that appeared to be pro-gun, anti-government, anti-police, anti-COVID vaccine in nature.”

Kalyn and Wilson are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28.

These incidents are disturbing, not only because of the amount of weapons and ammunition found, but for the troubling ideological connections among the cases.

In three of these cases, the suspects are alleged to be leading, or part of far right-wing groups or movements that have been linked to violence, extremism, and racism.

While it is their right to hold those opinions, it is in the possession of all those weapons and the potential for violence where most of the concern comes. In a democratic and free country like Canada, these men have the right to have their voices heard, but those freedoms end when they arm themselves to the teeth, and promote hatred and violence.

Extremism mixed with guns and ammunition is a potent mix, and if left unchecked can explode into the carnage.

Once it was thought these were problems of other countries, provinces, and regions of Nova Scotia, but the problem is here, and it is up to residents, organizations, communities, and law enforcement in the Strait area to be vigilant.

And once such offenders enter the court system, it is hoped they will be treated fairly, but if guilty, punished severely.

There have to be deterrents from this unacceptable behaviour.