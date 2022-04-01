A trip through Isle Madame

In 1935, the area from the main highway running east on Rocky Bay Road contained seven homesteads:

The first belonged to Peter Paon (1875-1942), who married Mary Fougere in 1897 (1872-1971) and had Amedee (1900), Wilfred (1906), James (1907), Ernest (1911), Emma (1904), Raymond (1898), Lena (1901 who married Colin Boudreau), and Clarence (1903). The house was later occupied by son Ernest and now by Robert Theriault.

The second was the property of Norbert Babin from West Arichat (who died in 1952, age 66) married Margaret (Minnie) Fougere (1891-1993) in 1922. There were two children, Leonard born in 1922 and Claire in 1925.

The third was Leighton Amey, son of Phillip (1873-1913), who was born in 1906. In 1937 he married Bertha Jane Mauger (1915-1993), and they had four children: Robert was 24 when he was killed in the line of duty while serving with the RCMP in Newfoundland in 1964; Alice 1941; Gwen; and Phillip. Leighton died in 1992 at the age of 86.

Number four was Peter O’Hearn who married Marguerite Forest in 1932. The children were Daniel, Monica, Bernard, Priscilla, Leroy, Ursula, John, and Imelda.

The fifth property belonged to John O’Hearn (1889-1980). He married Margaret Louise Bonin of L’Ardoise in 1922 and their children were John, Louise (1926-1981), Catherine (1923), and another unknown.

Cornelius Forest (1910-1999) had the sixth property. In 1943 he married Greta Edwards (1921) and there was one child, a girl, Marie Lillian.

The seventh property was that of Allan Edwards (1895-1980). He was the husband of Grace Burge (1897-1995), and they were wed in St. John’s Anglican Church in 1917. The offspring were Howard, who died in 1985 at the age of 66; Irene, who died in 2003 at the age of 73; Greta; Stanley, 1925; and Francis, 1929.

The unofficial boundary for Pondville-Rocky Bay is the brook and having arrived there, we make our way back to the intersection with the main highway from Arichat and make our way on the road to D’Escousse.

Circa 1935 there were only seven houses in this area.

The first belong to Robert MacPherson, who was married twice, first to Mary Jane Martell in 1900, and later to Catherine Agnes Pringle. He had one daughter. He operated a blacksmith shop across the road from his home. Bertie Forest was the next owner of this home and his wife was Mary LeBlanc.

The road continued along the cranberry bog on the right hand or south side going towards D’Escousse. This would bring us to Roland Amey’s. He married Jean Carrigan (1916-2003) in 1947 and they had three children Russell, James, and Beverly.

Directly across the road was the home of Venard and Alma (LeBlanc) Martell (1913-1993) whom he married in 1935. Between 1935 and 1956, they brought eight children into the world: Henry, Herman, Hughie, Marina, Maria, Hubert, Harold, and Hector. Alma died in 2004 at the age of 90.

Continuing on the north side of the highway was the bungalow of Clarence and Rose (Britten) Martell who were wed in 1934. There was one child, a son named Joseph Ernest. Clarence died in 1989, age 80, Rose in 1990, age 80.

The neighbour, up on the hill, was Peter Martell (who died in 1964, age 75). He married Catherine Agnes McGrath (1901-1992), and there were three daughters, Ethel, Lucille (Maltby) born in 1926, and Rosaline, and a son, Peter Henry who died in infancy in 1924. Ethel continued in the family home.

Across the road lived Felix and Rose (Fougere) Martell who were married in 1905. They had a family of 10: Francis, Clarence (1909), Venard (1912), Amedee (1913), Joseph (1909), Clara (1910), Irene (1915), Albert (1907), James (1905), and Leo (1917). Felix died in 1933 and Rose in 1967. Son Francis inherited the property.

The last home before D’Escousse was that of Howard and Mary Margaret (Forest) Edwards and their children, Stanley, Sheila, and Daniel.