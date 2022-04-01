Not on Route 19

I am a very concerned citizen of Route 19 on beautiful Cape Breton Island.

The Rhodena Wind Farm Project is a proposal by developers from away. They are planning to erect 18 industrial wind turbines of approximately 200 meters in height, with minimal set back or distance to family homes. They will become an eye sore between Creignish and Judique. Imagine that!

I am all for renewable green energy, but not monster industrial turbines within a kilometre of a family dwelling. With all the land on Cape Breton Island, why not build away from communities, further back and into the abyss?

Consult with loggers. There are plenty of roads on crown land that few people will ever see. That, my friend, is where you build your industrial complex and we will welcome you with open arms.

The increased cost to developers should not outweigh the hardship to generational residents. Only foreign investment with absolutely no connection to our way of life, would entertain the current proposal.

As I understand, the existing land use bylaws in Inverness County were reviewed/written in 2012. They do not reflect current conditions of a project of this size and magnitude. Cumberland County has placed a six month moratorium on the development of all wind projects while it reviews its land use bylaws. I applaud those councillors who were responsible enough to ensure regulations provide safeguards and protection for the community. Let’s follow suit in Inverness.

I am fortunate enough to live next to the iconic Christy’s Look Off on Route 19. I have met tourists from all over the world, who share the coastal trail with local residents. They speak of the natural beauty, the pristine and clean environment; a peaceful oasis in a roller coaster world. I fear the look-off could become an industrial wind turbine interpretive centre, with hearing protection required.

Every Cape Bretoner has felt an emotion of pride, or comfort, driving home from the mainland and seeing our beloved island in the distance (maybe there was a Matt Minglewood or a Buddy MacMaster tune playing on the radio). Sometimes, we take for granted how lucky we are to live where the scenery and our humanity make for a world class tourist destination. Future generations deserve the same experience we enjoy today. We are the gateway to the world famous Cabot Trail and to world renowned golfing in Inverness.

There is an abundance of negative evidence when turbines are improperly located. We are in a climate crisis, but let’s address it responsibly. Go back to the drawing board developers; the current plan is not working.

I suggest we offer our foreign developers some real Cape Breton hospitality, which is a safe corridor to exit on the Canso Causeway. Then, as they view Cape Breton from their rear view mirror, we can reflect on an age old iconic phrase “Down with the Causeway.”

Please visit www.route19.org and help if you can.

Al Fraser

Long Point