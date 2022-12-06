PORT HAWKESBURY: Rilla McLean, a long-time advocate for accessibility in the Strait area, is remembered for her advocacy for accessibility and kind heartedness throughout the Strait area.

McLean passed away on Nov. 4 in Antigonish. She was born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, and called the Strait area home for a good part of her life.

McLean received her bachelor’s degree in Teaching and bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of New Brunswick. She was very involved with St. Mark’s United Church, the Port Hastings Historical Society, as well as other projects and events throughout the community.

Mayor of Port Hawkesbury, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, said in a statement to The Reporter, that McLean was a kind, intelligent person who used her voice to advocate for accessibility. She always helped ensure the town was always progressing to be a place accessible for everyone.

“Rilla used her wheelchair to make her way around and she also dedicated some considerable effort and input to the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Accessibility Plan and was generous with her time with the Port Hawkesbury Accessibility Advisory Committee,” said Chisholm-Beaton.

“I remember when we installed the new active transportation trail that connected the NSCC Campus all the way to Reeves and Pitt Street. Rilla was so excited and ended up being a top user of that trail as it was easy to use with her wheelchair.”

In 1996, the first Canadian Marathon for the Paralympics took place and a few local residents carried the torch. McLean in her wheelchair carried the Paralympic torch from Port Hawkesbury toward the Canso Causeway. Members of the Port Hawkesbury council say she was also vital in bringing the Terry Fox Run to the area.

At the Port Hawkesbury town council meeting on Nov. 8, Deputy Warden Hughie MacDougall said a lot of people would remember McLean, someone he considered a “good friend.”

“If I could say one thing about Rilla is that she was always so kind hearted and so giving of her time – especially when it came to accessibility,” Mayor Beaton stated, ending her statement to The Reporter with these sentiments about McLean.

“She will be missed by so many in our town, myself included.”