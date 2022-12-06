ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council has approved the new Richmond County Trails Strategy.

During the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 28 in Arichat, council voted unanimously for the adoption of the final draft of the strategy from UPLAND Planning and Design.

Before the vote, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson suggested council set aside time to do a deep dive on the many aspects of the strategy.

“Of course, there are so many items there that are really great ideas, and of course, all these great ideas come with price tags, and I just wanted to say that I’m hopeful that when we’re preparing for budget deliberations, that perhaps even before we start official deliberations, that we have a meeting to digest what is in that report and prioritize what we think is doable in the near and long-term,” she said. “There are lots of studies, and lots of infrastructure, basically a lot of dollars to be spent.”

UPLAND Planner and Partner Bruce Mans told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Oct. 24 that the goals of the strategy were to assemble a general inventory of existing trails, identify opportunities to improve existing trails and develop new ones, and provide strategic direction for trail development.

Mans said the trails strategy includes recommendations, the first being trail upgrades and expansions which focus on improving and expanding trails that already exist, including the St. Peter’s Coastal Trail.

One option is upgrading the trail and continuing it as a multi-use trail, which would prohibit motorized use but would be fully accessible, said Mans. Another option is to make it a shared-use trail that would allow for motorized use, he said.

Mans said the province is considering allowing OHV groups to use sections of the public right-of-way, as long as it meets certain standards like traffic volumes, traffic speeds, and proper sight lines, he noted.

The consultants said the Cap Auguet Eco-Trail has potential but needs upgrades since it hasn’t been maintained for the past decade. A community group on Isle Madame is in the process of signing a co-management agreement with the province to manage the Petit de Grat Provincial Park, and their main priority is to revitalize the trail and start promoting it to locals and visitors, Mans said.

Mans said Richmond County is home to an extensive OHV trail run by five different groups but very few are actually connected, and the groups want to address this so they can extend their trips and access and share each other’s networks.

The strategy proposes a new connector link which would allow OHV users in Richmond County to connect into Inverness and Victoria counties, all the way up to the Cape Breton Highlands, Mans said.

Mans said the strategy is calling for new trail opportunities, pointing to a community group in the West Bay area that is working with the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve to develop a network of trails in Richmond County that could eventually connect with a trail that would go completely around the lake.

Mans said another new trail development emerging is in the Irish Cove area where the Johnstown Community Development Association is in the early planning phase of developing a network of walking trails around the former Irish Cove quarry site.

As for water trails in coastal areas and along inland water bodies that can connect provincial parks, islands, beaches, coastal communities, and existing walking trails, Mans noted the potential in Isle Madame, the Forchu Coast Wilderness Area, and the Bras d’Or Lake.

Trail amenities like benches, waste bins, dog bags, bike repair stations, and trail head signs with maps were other recommendations in the strategy to make trails more comfortable, convenient, and attractive, stated Mans.

Because people weren’t aware and couldn’t find information on all the trails, Man said they are recommending an online trail map, on the municipality’s website, to show all the trails, along with useful information like their length, difficulty, problem areas, and what’s permitted on them.

Man said another recommendation is to develop a formal trails policy to incorporate into the municipal planning strategy which can provide ongoing support for trails that would remain even if council or staff change-over in the future.

Another way to support trail development is through a trail funding program, which Mans said could be an annual budget line item, or part of a recreation program. He said community groups could leverage this funding from the municipality to attract more funding from provincial or federal trail grant programs to raise the capital needed, to not only build new trails, but plan and design.