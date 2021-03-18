Acting Auditor General, Port Hawkesbury native retires

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s Acting Auditor General Terry Spicer has announced his retirement.

The Port Hawkesbury native spent 30 years working for the Province of Nova Scotia, starting with the Department of Finance in 1991.

“I’m retiring from the public sector and from work,” the 58-year-old told The Reporter. “It’s a little strange, time flies as everyone says. It’s amazing how fast 30 years have gone by. I must say, working with the Auditor General’s office, and I started right at the beginning ranks and right up through, there’s a tremendous amount of job satisfaction. Helping and making things better for Nova Scotians is quite rewarding.”

Born in Sydney, Spicer came to Port Hawkesbury when he was three, eventually graduating from SAERC in 1982.

A graduate of Saint Mary’s University’s bachelor of commerce and bachelor of arts programs, Spicer was appointed acting auditor general in July 2020, when Michael Pickup became the auditor general of British Columbia.

Spicer’s career with the Office of the Auditor General spanned 23 years, and he worked his way from senior audit officer to deputy in that time.

Spicer led a number of significant audits involving several government departments, including the forensic investigation into MLA expenses and the contract management of public-private partnership schools, both in 2010, the public drinking water supply program in 2014, and the Office of the Fire Marshal in 2011.

“I guess they’re significant for different reasons, I suppose. The MLA expense one, it’s not big dollars involved, but I guess it’s the nature of the expenses and the importance of people knowing there’s accountability, and there’s some oversight of that stuff,” he recalled. “For the P3s, huge dollars involved, and just making sure that the province and the government is getting value for money for that. It’s a big issue and continues to be to this day.”

Spicer said the office’s budget comes from the House Management Commission and reports to the House of Assembly, usually through the Public Accounts Committee.

“The Office of the Auditor General is a little different because we’re not really a department, we’re an independent office of the House of Assembly,” he noted. “Because of the nature of what we do, that’s essential. We don’t report to, in any way, any departments, or ministers, or anything like that.”

For more than a decade, Spicer was heavily involved in the Canadian Council of Legislative Auditors, participating in a number of committees.

Spicer informed the speaker of the Nova Scotia Legislature of his intention to retire effective March 31.

“Thank you for your dedicated service to the Office of the Auditor General, the Nova Scotia Legislature, and the Province of Nova Scotia,” said speaker Kevin Murphy.

A new auditor general will be appointed by the House of Assembly.

“My plan for this summer is to enjoy the cottage and enjoy retirement,” Spicer added. “It’s going to be a big change, obviously. Maybe see how that goes. If I’m finding that I’m not having enough to do, I might look for something to do, but no formal plans at all.”