Driver enters not guilty pleas in fatal Antigonish County crash

ANTIGONISH: After numerous adjournments, a woman who allegedly caused a vehicle collision resulting in the death of a young child has entered not guilty pleas to impaired driving charges.

During an election and plea hearing on March 10, 33-year-old Tara Breukel plead not guilty in Antigonish Provincial Court.

According to court documents, RCMP officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Lower South River around 12:10 p.m. on July 28, 2019.

An RCMP public information officer advised the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left South Side Harbour Road. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collisison, and a three-year-old boy died at the scene.

Breukel is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg causing death, and breach of probation.

When Breukel’s case opened at the Antigonish Justice Centre in Oct. 2019, she was not present as she was at a treatment facility in British Columbia, and was waiting for evidence from the Crown.

Breukel is scheduled to return to court for a three-day preliminary inquiry between Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.

The judge has granted a request from the Crown on a publication ban in the case; meaning the name of the victim is being withheld, along with any additional information that could identify them.