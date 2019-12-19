Home Community Adult Drop-in Centre hosts annual Christmas celebration Community Adult Drop-in Centre hosts annual Christmas celebration By Jake Boudrot - December 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Adult Drop-in Centre volunteer Marie Burkey and Mrs. Claus draw the winning ticket in its fundraising draw at the group’s Christmas party on December 18. The winner of the prize quilt was Brenda Sampson of River Bourgeois. Photos by Jake Boudrot On December 18, the participants of the St. Peter’s Adult Drop-in Centre gathered for their annual holiday celebration at the St. Peter’s Lions Club. This is the 13the year for the centre, which hosts 25 members each Wednesday afternoon. Pictured are Jeanette Landry and her dog Kiwi. The Adult Drop-in Centre would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and those who generously provide items for their bingo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Lights for Life at the Strait-Richmond Hospital Community L’Ardoise celebrates Christmas Community Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community Getting ready for Christmas at St. Mark’s United Church Community Evergreen Seniors Club hosts Christmas Bazaar