Judge allows foreclosure of MLA’s farm property to proceed

HALIFAX: After Farm Credit Canada (FCC) spent weeks trying to track down Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon for defaulting on $178,000 in loan payments, Justice James Chipman granted an Order for Substitute Service today – allowing for a foreclosure to proceed.

Chipman’s decision grants permission for FCC to send their Notice of Action for Debt to her through registered mail to both her Halifax and St. Peter’s constituency offices. Paon will have 15-days from the completion of the order to file a defence.

As of August 26, 2019, Paon still owed $99,447.88 on her advancer loan and $79,084.76 on her standard loan; stemming from a 2011 loan agreement advancing her $200,000 for a farm along Highway 7 in Ashdale.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, the Crown corporation indicates it has attempted to at least 27 times to serve notice on the Independent MLA that it’s requesting to foreclose on her farm in Antigonish County.

An affidavit filed by process server Kevin Toal explained he attended the legislature on October 16 to serve Paon the notice of action from FCC – but she was nowhere to be found.

Paon took her seat at Province House for the first half of the fall sitting of the legislature but was absent the last 11-days; the last day she was seen at the legislature was October 15.

Additionally, Toal visited her Halifax constituency office three times, called her cell phone and left voicemails six times, and didn’t receive a response.

“It is my professional opinion that Alana Paon is aware of my attempts to effect service and is avoiding said attempts,” Toal suggested.

Two additional process servers hired by FCC to serve Paon didn’t have any luck either.

Hazel McGrath testified in her affidavit she visited the home of Chuck Boudreau, Paon’s fiancée, on five occasions beginning on October 12, and despite leaving calling cards – never heard from her.

She also paid four visits to the home of Paon’s mother in Poulamon – the address she has listed on her MLA disclosure statement as her home.

McGrath also attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in Arichat in which she was told Paon makes a yearly appearance but she wasn’t present.

A third process sever, Robert Watson, testified he visited a home in Ketch Harbour owned by Paon on October 6, and found it boarded up. He also visited a residence in Herring Cove that according to records was associated with Paon, but the property was vacant with no dwelling on the premises.