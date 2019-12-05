After years of political turmoil, the last thing the voters of Richmond County need – with a municipal election nearing and a provincial election in the not-too-distant-future – is more upheaval.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what they and others in the riding of Cape Breton-Richmond are now experiencing as their MLA limps into the new year following a fall session of the Nova Scotia Legislature in which she missed 10 days.

When asked why she missed half of the recent sitting of the province’s elected body, Alana Paon told The Reporter that she notified Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy on a daily basis requesting permission to be absent in advance of each sitting.

While the public has a right to hold public officials accountable, the province’s only Independent MLA said taxpayers should not demand that elected officials “share every aspect of their personal lives.”

Agreeing that she is following the standing orders of the House of Assembly, Murphy noted Paon was only doing so at the “bare minimum” by requesting permission to be absent without providing a reason. The speaker said it has been the practice of MLAs to provide some explanation.

In order to ensure greater accountability for all MLAs, the speaker will seek approval under the jurisdiction of the Assembly Matters Committee to require MLAs to provide reasons for their absences that the speaker then has the discretion to deem acceptable or not.

Noting that she followed proper political procedure, Paon responded that she welcomes the debate on “finding a common-sense balance between public accountability and our personal privacy rights as Canadian citizens.”

This is only the latest example of the first term MLA failing to be fully accountable to the voters who elected her and the taxpayers who pay her salary and expenses.

Last June, Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston removed Paon from the Tory caucus, citing a “pattern of behaviour.”

At the time, Houston said he spoke with Progressive Conservatives in the Strait area who expressed their dismay at Paon’s performance; including her lack of visibility in the community, which was not helped by her inability to find a permanent residence in the riding. He also cited a problem with her apartment in Halifax.

Another reason for her ousting, according to Houston, was Paon’s “unfounded and mean-spirited” comments after becoming the only MLA in the province who failed to make her St. Peter’s office fully accessible; this in a constituency with a high number of seniors and others with mobility challenges.

The House of Assembly Management Commission – including MLAs from her former party – was merely requesting that Paon partially pave her driveway near the entrance, or install a concrete pad. This was not an unrealistic expectation and the all-party committee was fair enough to give her two years to comply.

After she unfairly claimed to be the victim of bullying and harassment from the Speaker’s Office for not complying, and following several meetings with Paon, Houston made the difficult, yet inevitable, decision.

Because she failed to comply with the order, by July, the Speaker’s Office stopped paying her rent for her office in St. Peter’s, and on September 15, her landlord changed the locks on her constituency office because he had not received rent since that time.

Although the speaker eventually relented and paid her rent after Paon hired a lawyer, and she was allowed to return to her office and regain access to the files of constituents, this was yet another embarrassing episode involving the MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond.

When also factoring in Paon’s inexplicably high expenses while in the PC caucus and that her office rent is the highest in the province, it’s clear that rather than lawyering-up and engaging in pointless, endless and expensive lawsuits, the MLA needs to show more responsibility and fulfill all her duties to her constituents.

The fact is that Paon’ rights were not violated, she was not treated unfairly or unlike any other MLA, but she was expected to live up to her obligations as an elected representative, and failed to do so.

When the people of Cape Breton-Richmond narrowly elected Paon in 2017, some wanted a new direction for the riding, others wanted to send a political message. Her supporters saw in her someone who was not in the typical political mould, and they believed she was someone who would do things differently.

But voters also wanted an MLA to accomplish goals constructively by working on the policies, legislation and issues that affect people the most. They did not send an MLA to Halifax to spend far too much time arguing about driveways, rent, expenses, and absences.

The people of Cape Breton-Richmond elected Paon to be their voice, but more than two years later, they might not like what they’re hearing.