Community Noel Isle Madame in Arichat By Jake Boudrot - December 5, 2019 Santa Claus arrived in style to Noel Isle Madame on December 1 with help from the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department. Photos by Jake Boudrot — Once again this year, Richard Boudreau got LeNoir Forge fired up and working. Santa received a warm welcome at LeNoir Landing in Arichat on December 1. Children were asked to write their Christmas lists and mail them via Canada Post. Santa Claus meets some friends and stops for a picture. Rhea Boudreau served up vanilla and chocolate cake to young and old alike. (From the left): Ella, Abraham and Eliza Boudrot got their picture taken with St. Nick. These young attendees were in the Christmas spirit for Noel Isle Madame on December 1 in Arichat. Santa had plenty of admirers during Noel Isle Madame on December 1 at LeNoir Landing in Arichat. Magician Lennie Boudreau (left) of New Brunswick entertained the youngsters while they awaited Santa's arrival. Santa Claus received help from his elves on December 1 in Arichat.