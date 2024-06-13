Home Community Andy Hakin accepts offer for 2nd term as President, Vice-Chancellor of StFX... Community Andy Hakin accepts offer for 2nd term as President, Vice-Chancellor of StFX University By Drake Lowthers - June 13, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos contributed. StFX University President and Vice-Chancellor Andy Hakin’s term has been extended to June 30, 2031. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register