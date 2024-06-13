Home News Resident warns others of targeted scams after losing $30,000 to fraud News Resident warns others of targeted scams after losing $30,000 to fraud By Adam McNamara - June 13, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Barb Adams kept a log of her calls into the bank after receiving the text message which took $30,000 from her bank account. Adams feels her bank should have had some sort of verification process, when taking a large amount of funds from an account and placing it into a separate one. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register