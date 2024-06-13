Photo contributed. Barb Adams kept a log of her calls into the bank after receiving the text message which took $30,000 from her bank account. Adams feels her bank should have had some sort of verification process, when taking a large amount of funds from an account and placing it into a separate one.

Adam McNamara