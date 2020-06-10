HALIFAX: Nova Scotians were out sportfishing during the annual Nova Scotia Sportfishing Weekend, June 6 and 7.

Anglers were able to fish without a general fishing licence on those dates. All bag limits and other regulations still applied.

Anglers also had to take precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Gatherings of more than 10 people were not permitted and people were asked to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from those not in their household or family household bubble.

“This event is a great opportunity for Nova Scotians young and old to get out and try their hand at fishing,” said Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Keith Colwell. “Since the season began on May 1, we have seen a tremendous interest in sportfishing as an activity the whole family can enjoy.”

All anglers are reminded to always put safety first and to use floatation devices when on the water.

Last year, more than 67,000 people participated in sportfishing, making it one of the province’s most popular outdoor sports.

Sportfishing contributes about $66 million to Nova Scotia’s economy each year

Information on sport fishing in Nova Scotia can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/fish/sportfishing/.