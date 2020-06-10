AUS cancels fall sports schedule

ANTIGONISH: U SPORTS, the national brand of university sports in Canada, announced Monday the cancellation of its six 2020 fall national championships and modifications to eligibility and scholarship regulations in response to the COVID-19 situation.

The decision comes as a result of the ongoing uncertainties with student-athlete health and safety, travel and public health restrictions that affect parts of the country and different curriculum delivery models being proposed on the campus of its 56 member universities.

“U SPORTS has been working hard with the four conferences, our 56 member institutions and medical experts to examine the feasibility of delivering the fall national championships this season,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U SPORTS Chief Sport Officer. “Taking into account the academic realities of university sport, we arrived at a point where a tough decision had to be made.”

The affected championships include the sports of women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country running, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s rugby, and football including the national semifinals (Mitchell and Uteck Bowls) and the Vanier Cup.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we make this announcement today,” said Atlantic University Sport (AUS) executive director Phil Currie. “Our thoughts are with our student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff for whom this decision will have the biggest impact. We want them to know first and foremost that this decision was not taken lightly and that the number one factor driving our decision-making has been their safety and well-being.”

Since the first direct impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canadian university athletics were felt in March 2020 – with the cancellations of the remaining U SPORTS national championships – meetings at the conference and national levels have taken place regularly with university and sport administrators monitoring developments and public health directives and assessing possible implications on the upcoming competition season.

This decision was finalized by the AUS board of directors, which is comprised of the presidents of each of its member universities. As such, this decision was reached and is supported by all 11 AUS member schools.

The same decision was reached by the respective boards of directors governing Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and Canada West.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several universities announced plans for partial or complete virtual course delivery on their campuses this fall. The AUS conference spans four provinces, all in different stages of recovery and re-opening, and is subject to the directives of four different provincial health authorities.

The 2,500-plus student-athletes that make up the AUS include young people from all over Canada, as well as a sizeable contingent of international students.

“The AUS examined several scenarios for the fall term of the 2020-21 season, but with all of the unique challenges we face—including the decision by many institutions to move to predominantly on-line course delivery—none could be squared appropriately with public health requirements,” said Currie. “As difficult and disappointing as this decision is, it is the most prudent and responsible one under the circumstances. Adherence to public health directives is essential and we cannot reconcile those with the requirements of competitive sports at the AUS level.”

He indicated university athletics will look very different this fall but the decision is a necessary one on the path back to competition in the AUS.

AUS and its counterparts across the country remain committed to facilitating sport competition as soon as it is safe to do so. Monday’s decision impacts conference regular season and postseason events as well as national championship events scheduled through to the end of December 2020.

AUS members remain committed to providing programming to their student-athletes through the 2020-21 season and will work within the parameters they are afforded by public health authorities.

While each member university will create and mobilize their own strategy, examples of possible programing include small group training intended to grow as restrictions are lifted, continued academic support for student-athletes, training and conditioning, and more.

“I understand this is difficult news for the 350-plus student-athletes that attend StFX every year,” President Kevin Wamsley said. “However, even with the suspension of varsity competition until January, our firm commitment to our student-athletes and our programs remains.”

Wamsley asserted StFX coaches and support staff will continue with their plans to offer leadership skills development in the fall term through programs such as the Student-Athlete Leadership Academy, as well as design strength and conditioning programs that fit within the parameters of health authority guidelines.

“StFX University has a rich history of developing scholar-athletes through our academic and athletics programs,” the interim president highlighted. “In 2019-20, we achieved a record number of academic all-Canadians; a metric that speaks to academic success; and, last year alone, our student-athletes invested over 5,000 hours volunteering in our communities.”

It’s been determined that if there is no national championship in a given sport, student-athletes in that sport will not consume a year of eligibility.

U SPORTS and the conferences continue work on a plan for the delivery of the 2021 winter season.