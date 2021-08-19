Home Community Annual Petit de Grat Acadian Festival parade Community Annual Petit de Grat Acadian Festival parade By Jake Boudrot - August 19, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp After being cancelled last year, the Petit de Grat Acadian Festival took place last weekend, including the grand parade on Aug. 15, National Acadian Day. Photos by Jake BoudrotAfter being cancelled last year, the Petit de Grat Acadian Festival took place last weekend, including the grand parade on Aug. 15, National Acadian Day. Centre La Picasse took third place among all entries in the grand parade. Samson Enterprises took first place among all entries in the annual Petit de Grat Acadian Festival grand parade. Boady, a dalmatian puppy belonging to the family of Dr. Scott MacNeil, was the guest of the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department. Charles Forest Co-op in Arichat was represented at last Sunday’s grand parade in Petit de Grat. St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat took second place among the entries in the grand parade on Aug. 15. Cayden Clannon, with Friends Apparel, is pictured with some merchandise during last Sunday’s grand parade in Petit de Grat. Also providing a float in this year’s Petit de Grat Acadian Festival grand parade was Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat. The iFit Centre in Arichat offered this creative and energetic entry in the grand parade. This float demonstrated pride in LGBTQ+ individuals during the Petit de Grat Acadian Festival parade on Aug. 15. The Isle Madame ATV Riders were also at last Sunday’s parade in Petit de Grat, handing out candy to the young parade attendees. L’Association des Femmes de Richmond was represented in this float in the Petit de Grat Acadian Festival parade.