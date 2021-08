EVANSTON: The business group consisting of Canso Ford, Tri-Mac Toyota, Gateway Hyundai and CARR Xpert Collison Port Hawkesbury recently donated $25,000 to the Strait Richmond Healthcare Foundation.

Board members of the foundation were delighted to accept the group’s generous donation on Aug. 12, which will provide a new Electrocardiogram for the Strait-Richmond Hospital in Evanston.