By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 31, 2021

The boats and participants were plenty wet by the time they reached the shore during the cardboard boat races on Aug. 29 that were part of the annual River Bourgeois Community Festival. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardColin Mombourquette and his father George built the boat that won the day during the cardboard boat races on Aug. 29 in River Bourgeois. Armed with duct tape, an X-Acto knife and lots of cardboard, participants in the River Bourgeois festival's cardboard boat race crafted their own boats before hitting the water. Ezra Nightingale is pictured aboard his entry, which he made on Sunday afternoon with his grandfather Karl Nightingale. Violet Martens declined the opportunity to actually get in her cardboard boat in River Bourgeois on Sunday but she had fun with the preparation. William Nightingale worked alongside Marc Touesnard on his cardboard boat.