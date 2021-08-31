Home Community ‘Fix ‘Er Up Frolic’ BBQ at Judique’s Tartan Gardens Community ‘Fix ‘Er Up Frolic’ BBQ at Judique’s Tartan Gardens By NFawcett - August 31, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Nicole FawcettThe Judique Tartan Gardens “Fix ‘Er Up Frolic” BBQ was held on Aug. 28 to celebrate volunteer support for the gardens, the bountiful harvest, and the community. There were free hamburgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs, a variety of sweets to enjoy, and Vegan, as well as gluten free options, were available. Public health restrictions were in place, and the event concluded with fireworks in the evening.