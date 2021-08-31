Photos by Nicole Fawcett
The Judique Tartan Gardens “Fix ‘Er Up Frolic” BBQ was held on Aug. 28 to celebrate volunteer support for the gardens, the bountiful harvest, and the community.
There were free hamburgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs, a variety of sweets to enjoy, and Vegan, as well as gluten free options, were available. Public health restrictions were in place, and the event concluded with fireworks in the evening.