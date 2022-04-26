Antigonish Bulldogs off to Don Johnson Cup

LANTZ: After only winning at home in the first five games of the series, the AA Munro Antigonish Junior Bulldogs took the final game of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) series on the road in a 4-2 win last weekend over the East Hants Penguins.

The Bulldogs will now be playing in the Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Cocagne, N.B., when they open their tournament against the Moncton Vitos Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Bulldogs took the NSJHL championship after an almost perfect regular season, in which they only registered one loss.

Antigonish struck for a pair of goals in the dying stages of the opening frame on April 23 with Ryan MacLellan scoring with 2:46 remaining, followed by a goal from Luke Baldwin coming just over a minute later.

The Penguins answered with a quick goal of their own to start the second period as Brody Fraser put the puck past Cody MacEachern 49 seconds in.

The score remained deadlocked at 2-1 until 1:04 left in the second frame when Sam Mattie scored a short-handed goal, which eventually stood to be the game winner and gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead entering the final period.

With less than five minutes to play, Fraser put his second goal of the night past MacEachern, making it a one goal game once again.

East Hants fought hard but could not come up with the tying goal, and with 10 seconds to play, Mattie replied for the Bulldogs to give them their first NSJHL Championship since 2006.

After winning the 2021-22 regular season scoring race, Fearghus MacDonald collected two assists in the Bulldogs win, however, he ended up in third place in the playoff scoring picture with 25 points, finishing two points behind Andrew McCarron of the Membertou Junior Miners who tallied 27 points, and only one point behind Blake Cox of the Junior Miners.

Antigonish Bulldogs goalie Cody MacEachern was named Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League playoff MVP.

The Bulldogs will now head to the Don Johnson Cup and face two teams from New Brunswick, along with the Newfoundland Junior League Champions the Mount Pearl Blades, and the Prince Edward Island Champions the Sherwood-Parkdale A&S Scrap Metal Metros.

After their opening match, the Bulldogs will square off against the Mount Pearl Junior Blades at 12 noon Thursday, and then on Friday will play a pair of games at 12 noon against PEI’s Sherwood-Parkdale and at 7:30 p.m. against the Kent Coyotes.

The top four teams from the round robin tournament will meet in the semi-finals on April 30 and the Atlantic Championship Game will be played Mat 1 at 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs are aiming for their first Don Johnson Cup since they won it in back-to-back years in 1982-83 and 1983-84.