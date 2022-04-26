GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is sending a letter of support to the Nova Scotia Government for a potential solar project that would directly benefit Country Harbour and the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 20, council heard a presentation from the proponents of the proposed solar energy project.

Richard Lü, CEO Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and Joel MacNeil, of Sydney-based Trimac Engineering, made the pitch to council for Harbour Solar Inc.

Lü advised the project came about as a result of Nova Scotia Power calling for requests for proposals (RFP) for the Rate Based Procurement, which aims to attract low-cost and innovative solutions to procure renewable electricity for the province.

Harbour Solar Inc. is proposing the development of a 72 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic ground mount project.

“Once complete, the project will produce enough energy to power over 13,000 homes annually,” Lü said. “And reduce total GHG emissions by an estimated 270,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.”

In total, Abundant Solar is looking to build four utility scale solar farm projects in Nova Scotia, on behalf of AI Renewable, including one with Horton Solar Inc. that will be located in Inverness County, and will produce enough energy to power over 19,000 homes annually. The officials said it will reduce total GHG emissions by an estimated 380,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030.

Following a 45-minute presentation, which was proceeded by a question and answer period, council passed a motion to send a letter to provincial officials.

While supportive of the project, council aired their concerns on the lack of jobs once the construction phase of the project is complete.

“Once it goes into operation and maintenance there are permanent full-time positions for the 25 or 30 years,” MacNeil said. “Of course not to the scale of the construction effort.”

Lü advised the system is monitored 24/7 with a monitoring centre, and with a 100 MW system, they are looking at approximately 10 full-time jobs.

“The project is 25 years with Nova Scotia Power, 35 years of design of life, but they could last as long as poosible,” he said. “There are people with systems from the 70s, even though it’s low-efficiency; they’re still converting sunlight into power.”