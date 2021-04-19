ANTIGONISH: A four-season outdoor recreation facility is being supported by the Municipality of the County of Antigonish with a financial contribution in the tune of $10,000.

A cheque presentation was made during the regular monthly council meeting on April 13.

Warden Owen McCarron suggested the idea to support the Positive Action for Keppoch Society (PAKS) came from District 4 Councillor Shawn Brophy and District 10 Councillor Bill MacFarlane.

“As part of an effort to help the Keppoch continue a lot of the work they’re doing, both councillors felt that it was an important thing for the residents they serve,” McCarron told The Reporter. “They felt it was an important gesture to help the Keppoch.”

The warden indicated the PAKS team has done a lot of good in the community, and having a recreation facility that attracts people from near and far is important.

“Really the last year with COVID, the Keppoch has provided a nice outlet for people who needed a place to go, to kind of get away and do some recreation,” McCarron said. “To have an asset in our community like that is huge.”

From the county’s perspective, it makes a lot of sense supporting a facility like the Keppoch, that has so much volunteer effort that goes into its success, the warden said.

As a council, McCarron explained they applaud councillors MacFarlane and Brophy.

“We’re really leveraging the strength of the volunteers, by helping out a little bit,” he said. “The volunteers are the ones that really carry the load there, and as a municipality and neighbouring municipalities we’re quite appreciative of that.”