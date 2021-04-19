Rapid housing project coming to Paqtnkek and We’koqma’q

DOMINION: The local Member of Parliament said a new announcement will help address housing shortages in First Nations communities.

On April 16, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Mike Kelloway, MP for Cape Breton-Canso, and Annie Daisley, Chief of the We’koqma’q First Nation, announced over $3.16 million in funding through the projects stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the construction of 24 units of affordable housing.

The federal government said $1.02 million will go to Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and over $2.14 million to We’koqma’q First Nation.

“We’re looking at 12 units apiece of modular housing that goes up pretty quickly. The whole goal with this housing is to build affordable, accessible, safe housing very quickly,” Kelloway told The Reporter. “Basically serving homelessness, and those at risk of being rendered homeless.”

The local MP said the announcement fulfills short and long-term needs, but is just the beginning of his government’s efforts to address sustainable housing.

“The idea is that you go 12 units here, which is a good number for each community, but make no mistake about it, this is not the end of the story, this is the beginning of the story,” Kelloway said. “We will work with First Nation communities in Cape Breton-Canso, in particular, to look at how we can build on it.”

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the federal government explained that RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction, the conversion to affordable multi-residential homes, and the rehabilitation of buildings.

“I know housing is not just a problem here in Paqtnkek but across First Nation communities in Canada, this is a great step moving forward,” said Chief Tima Francis, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. “This will be great for single people or single parents because they often get over looked on getting homes which normally go to the bigger families who are in need. So with this rapid housing Strategy it will be a great start on putting a dent in our housing problem.”

The RHI said it takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence; seniors; young adults; Indigenous peoples; people with disabilities; people dealing with mental health and addiction issues; veterans; LGBTQ2+; racialized groups; Black Canadians; and recent immigrants or refugees.

“I would like to thank CMHC and everybody involved for helping address the serious First Nation housing crisis that’s happening not only in my community, but all over Canada,” said Chief Annie Daisley, We’koqma’q First Nation. “Although we realize it’s not a permanent fix, we realize this housing initiative will impact so many families with a magnitude that we don’t even fully realize yet.”