ANTIGONISH COUNTY: For the 14th straight year, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish has held the line on municipal taxes.

Council unanimously approved its $17-million municipal operating budget and $3-million capital budget during a special council meeting on June 7.

The residential rate remains $0.88 per $100 of assessment, which is among the lowest rates in the province, while their commercial rate remains at $1.44. As a part of the county’s 2021-22 budget, council reduced their commercial rate by two cents.

“Certainly council and staff worked hard to, in a trying year, lots of additional costs this year have found their way into our operation,” Warden Owen McCarron told reporters. “Staff worked hard to come in with a balanced budget and were able to hold the rate at 88-cents.”

With everything else around them going up in price, the warden explained they were able to maintain the tax rates by looking at some of their capital projects, how they pay for things over time, mixed with a few other factors.

“Working all those pieces in, we were able to strike what we feel is a fair budget for the residents of the county,” McCarron said. “But maintaining our balance and that’s really what I think people in the county look forward to, is stability in the tax rate, and I believe council and staff were able to provide that.”

Some of the major expenses included in this year’s $17,630,000 budget are a mandatory $3,944,521 contribution to the Strait Regional Centre for Education, which accounts for 23.7 per cent of the overall budget.

The county also has a mandatory $3,854,069 contribution to protective services that covers the RCMP, fire protection rates, the Emergency Measures Organization, and fire departments, accounting for 21.2 per cent of the budget.

The budget has increased $1,391,000 from last year, the warden noted.

“The county has seen a lot of a growth,” McCarron said. “I can remember, not that many years ago, that we were under a $10-million budget in the municipality, so we have seen a lot of growth here in the county in the past 10 years and it’s growing.”

McCarron explained their $3,370,000 capital plan is fairly significant and includes projects such as: the purchase of a new garbage truck and a new snow plow/salt spreader; improvements to the Beech Hill Transfer station; improvements to the courthouse; investments in active transportation and renewable energy; and the replacement of the Trunk 7 water main between Keating Court and Lower West River Road.

The county has also issued $560,000 in grants and contributions to support community groups and projects.

Additionally, the Low Income Property Tax Exemption has been maintained so that households earning less than $33,000 can receive up to $300 towards their property taxes; a threshold increase of $3,000 from last year.

“Hopefully that will take some of the pressures off the low-income households in our community. We recognize with a lot of increased costs due to the inflationary pressures that we felt we needed to do something,” McCarron said. “We looked at some of the numbers where people were coming in, or maybe just missing the threshold, so staff evaluated that against the number of people coming through the door and that would catch quite a number that it didn’t catch in the past.”