PORT HAWKESBURY: The town will be releasing results later this month from a survey of residents about changes to Reeves Street.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall asked whether the findings of the study have been compiled, and when elected officials will be able to review them.

“We just recently received, actually this afternoon, a report from the survey,” CAO Terry Doyle replied during the regular monthly meeting on June 9. “My suggestion is that we report back to the larger Reeves Street study committee, and then to committee of the whole, the findings of the report.”

Doyle said Narrative Research President Don Mills was asked to report those conclusions to council so he can answer any questions.

If that cannot be done at the committee of the whole, Doyle said they can call a special meeting.

Last month town councillors said they were getting quizzed about the survey which gauged residents’ opinions of the Destination Reeves Street project.

MacDougall told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on May 10 that he’s received “a bunch of questions,” but because he had no idea what the questions were, or who was doing the survey, he was unable to provide many answers.

Because council provided funding to the provincial committee overseeing the project, MacDougall said they should be reporting to council.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver agreed that council should have been better informed about the survey, noting that he also received “a lot of calls on it.”

Despite his disappointment that council did not get a chance to see the questions, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said the public will have “a number of opportunities” to express their opinions about the project.

CAO Terry Doyle explained that the committee was formed by Nova Scotia Public Works to advise on the project, and the survey is one small part of the process. He said one of the main reasons for using a professional polling company is to have some level of independence, and it would have been “completely irresponsible” for council to be involved in the polling process.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton added hopes they can provide more details after their committee of the whole on June 21.