Antigonish County school linked to confirmed tuberculosis case

ANTIGONISH: Provincial health officials have started testing for cases of tuberculosis after an individual connected to East Antigonish Education Centre in Monastery tested positive for the disease.

Dr. Lynda Earle, acting medical health officer with the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA) eastern zone, explained tuberculosis is a disease with lots of history and because of how it used it be in the past, people have understandably a lot of concern when they hear that there may have been an exposure to tuberculosis.

“But [today] tuberculosis is something that’s treatable and curable,” Earle told The Reporter in a phone interview Monday. “And our role in public health when we’re notified of a case is to track down any individuals who might have been exposed and make sure they get testing and treatment, if they need it.”

She said the patient is being treated, and as a part of their investigation, others who may have been in contact and put at risk are being monitored.

“So to the general population, this isn’t something that they would have any sense that they would be at risk from,” the health officer said. “We have followed-up with all those who may have previously been exposed and we’ve ensured that no new individuals are becoming exposed.”

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by germs that are spread from person-to-person through the air, and usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, the kidneys, or the spine. If left untreated, the disease could be fatal. Generally, it takes prolonged, close contact with the infectious case for someone to contract tuberculosis.

“The other thing to know about tuberculosis is just because someone has the bacteria, they actually are not always contagious,” Earle said. “So people have to have an active case of the disease to be infectious to other people.”

Individuals have to have a prolonged contact with a patient before they will contract tuberculosis – the disease is “relatively uncommon” in Nova Scotia, however Earle said a few cases are identified each year.

Earle suggested tracing the source of the infection is part of their process, but with tuberculosis, it is possible to carry the bacteria for years without being contagious and without showing symptoms. It is not known how the patient in Antigonish contracted the disease.

As for information pertaining to the tuberculosis case, she suggested they have to be careful about the details that they can divulge.

“What I can say from an exposure perspective the case was connected to the school,” Earle explained. “And that’s why we’ve worked so closely with the school so families had information about what was going on and follow-up with them.”

A letter to students, staff and families of East Antigonish Education Centre dated February 6, indicated NSHA was currently assessing the risk of transmission and the risk to the general population and the broader community is low.

A first round of testing has been completed and another will be completed in two months to confirm no one who came in contact has developed symptoms in the meantime.

To date, no additional active tuberculosis cases have been identified through the investigation.

More information on tuberculosis can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/dhw/CDPC/tuberculosis.asp.