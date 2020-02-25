New president meets the StFX community

ANTIGONISH: Call him Andy.

In an unofficial introduction to the Xaverian community on Monday, Dr. Andrew Hakin was introduced as the 19th President and Vice-Chancellor of StFX University in a meet and greet at the Joyce Family Atrium.

Hakin will only be the third person in the past three decades to take up the mantle of leadership as StFX’s president when he takes over the reins on July 1.

“What Andy might not realize as a newcomer to StFX is how much thought we put into our history and our traditions,” Tim Hinds, StFX Academic vice-president and provost said as he introduced Hakin. “He’s going to see how hard it is to leave this place once you arrive.”

Mary Lou O’Reilly, vice chair of StFX Board of Governors and the head of the presidential search committee, welcomed Hakin and his wife Linda to the StFX family.

“We searched for someone who exemplifies academic excellence, community engagement and visionary leadership, values that we believe is at the core of who we are at StFX,” she said. “These values personify Dr. Hakin. He understands the heritage and close community relationships that continue to make [StFX] such a strong university.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Dr. Andrew Hakin (right) chats with Mary Lou O’Reilly, vice chair of StFX Board of Governors and the head of the presidential search committee, prior to being introduced as StFX’s 19th President and Vice-Chancellor during an unofficial introduction at the university on February 24.

Hakin comes to StFX from the University of Lethbridge where he began as a faculty member in 1989 and served as provost and academic vice-president since 2007. He is the longest serving provost in the country.

“What an incredible honour and privilege it is for me coming in as your 19th president and vice chancellor,” Hakin told the crowded gathering, who started off by acknowledging his wife of 32-years, who has been by his side throughout his entire academic career. “This is perhaps one of the greatest adventures we’ve been on.”

What attracted Hakin to StFX’s storied 167-history, which he described as an iconic institution in this country, is that it’s an institution that gives back; an institution that grows through its students and how it builds community.

“This is a vehicle for social transformation. And you’re in one of the best there is in the country, and that’s what attracts me to you,” he said. “I know I’m coming into an institution in which that engagement and that pride of what you do is paramount.”

Dr. Andrew Hakin (right) speaks with StFX students during an event on February 24 in Antigonish introducing him as the university’s next president and vice-chancellor.

Bringing an understanding of the importance of academic programming and the way that moves students forward, and being a big advocate for students and pushing them forward, StFX’s new president hopes to leave his legacy on the university that students are able to attend the university and that experience was the best they’ve had in education.

Hakin suggested the role of post-secondary institutions in Canada is being questioned and they have a lot of work to do, but StFX has a unique advantage.

“You have history. You have ambition. You have pride,” he said. “And we will move forward together to create an absolutely outstanding experience for our students and build this great legacy of this institution.”

