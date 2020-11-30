ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish confirmed a number of new priest assignments.

Effective December 21, Rev. John DeCoste will oversee Notre Dame de l’Assomption in Arichat and St. Joseph in Petit de Grat.

“We are grateful for Fr. John DeCoste’s arrival as a new priest in our diocese,” said Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick. “Our diocesan clergy are busier now than ever with the upcoming Christmas season and the pressures of the COVID -19 pandemic.”

Ordained a priest on August 23, 1975 at Notre Dame de l’Assomption Church in Arichat, Father DeCoste has served as a priest in the Archdioceses of Ottawa and Halifax-Yarmouth, as well as a Missionary priest in Africa. Orginally from Arichat and currently residing in Halifax, Father DeCoste was a member of the White Fathers of Africa.

With this new appointment, the Bishop noted that Father DeCoste brings a wealth of pastoral experience back to his home community.

Last summer, the Bishop announced that Rev. Michel Exalant, was leaving the Isle Madame parishes to oversee parishes in Victoria County.

It was also announced last summer that Rev. Mr. Henry A. Van de Wiel, formerly Deacon at StFX Chapel and Associate Chaplain at StFX, was named Deacon at St. Ninian’s Cathedral.

In other announcements, the diocese confirmed that Father Donald MacGillivray, Rector of St. Ninian Cathedral Parish, will become Interim-Priest Chaplain of StFX University effective January 4, 2021, while continuing as Rector.

Current chaplain, Father Gary MacPherson, will continue to serve as Chaplain to the Sisters of St. Martha.