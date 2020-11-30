ARICHAT: Two elected representatives raised the issue of noise from nearby roads interfering with recent Remembrance Day ceremonies.

At the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on November 23 in Arichat, district 1 councillor Shawn Samson requested an item of concern be added to the agenda.

Samson said he attended the ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat on November 11.

“While the ceremony was taking place, we had a couple of ATV riders pass during the ceremony, we had a couple of vehicles with some music on,” he reported. “I found it very discouraging.”

Because in year’s past, there are cars lined up on both sides of the road near the legion, Samson said that provided a warning for motorists, but because of public health restrictions this year, there were very few parked cars and no warning for drivers.

After the ceremony, Samson said he discussed with legion members the possibility of closing both ends of Veteran’s Memorial Drive during the ceremony.

“There’s only a couple of houses there, so that would be very easily done,” he told council. “It would help and not interrupt these very important ceremonies, in my opinion. Not only Arichat, I think if and where it can be done all over our county, it’s something at we should look into.”

In addition to the road, the district 1 councillor said Off-Highway Vehicle drivers will also have to be made aware.

“You have the four-wheeler path which is adjacent to the highway right at the beautification turn-off, and there’s also one… behind the legion so you would have to put signs up in those ATV trails,” Samson said.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette noted that noise from passing vehicles also impacted the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in St. Peter’s this year.

“The noise and traffic was a factor in St. Peter’s as well,” she responded.

Samson recommended contacting Richmond District RCMP and the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department to assist with closing the roads for 15 minutes.

After Mombourquette suggested Samson relay his concerns to the RCMP Advisory board, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand added that the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal would be the ones to contact about temporarily closing a road.

“We likely need to get permission from them,” he added. “Those roads are under their care and control so perhaps staff could check into that.”

Council approved a motion to have staff investigate the possibility of closing the roads during Remembrance Day ceremonies.