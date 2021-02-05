Antigonish man facing charges following stabbing

ANTIGONISH: A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing incident in Antigonish.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. yesterday, Antigonish RCMP responded to a report at a local business. When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot of a business. The victim suffered minor injuries, the RCMP said.

The RCMP’s Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit and North East Nova Traffic Unit assisted investigators and located the suspect on West Street. The police said he was arrested without incident.

Trevor Burns, 41, of Antigonish has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with conditions.

Burns was remanded to the North East Nova Correctional Center and the RCMP said he is scheduled to appear in court virtually this afternoon.

The RCMP added that the investigation is ongoing.