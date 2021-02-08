Inverness gets its fiscal house in order

PORT HOOD: Inverness County selected its municipal auditor, passed new expense and hospitality policies, and approved a renumeration policy.

During its regular monthly meeting yesterday, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its January committee of the whole to have Grant Thornton conduct the fiscal audit for the municipality for the 2021-2023 years.

Later in the meeting, council adopted amended expense and hospitality policies, and approved a renumeration policy.

Warden Laurie Cranton told The Reporter this is not about changing policy, but enacting legislation to provide “clear” guidelines.

“Basically we’ve taken the way we were doing things and putting them in the form of policy so it’s very clear,” he explained. “We’re trying to do a lot of work to get policies in place that weren’t there before that are open and clear and easy to understand. If stuff ever happens that’s inappropriate, we can look at the policy and have the guidance of that to move us forward.”