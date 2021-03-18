ANTIGONISH: Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish were presented with an optimistic update regarding a local road.

During the county’s regular monthly council meeting on March 9, senior staff received correspondence from Transportation and Active Transit Minister Lloyd Hines in relation to their concerns for Summerside Bayfield Road.

“That’s a road that’s been brought to our attention on a number of occasions,” Warden Owen McCarron said. “We’re certainly happy to see a letter back from Minister Hines, and the councillor for that area, John Dunbar; he’s quite pleased that some traction has been given to that road.”

The road, which is located in Afton Station, runs from the Sunrise Trail along Trunk 4 approximately three kilometres into Rileys Beach.

In Hines’ letter, he stated the road would be added to the provincial road improvement management plan list for 2021.

McCarron indicated this means the road will get an upgrade with gravel, along with the corresponding culvert and ditching work.

“As the construction season approaches, we’re looking forward to seeing a big improvement in Summerside Bayfield Road,” he said.

McCarron suggested council hopes to see some progress made by early summer, as the road sees a significant amount of traffic, noting the lack of gravel and the concerning amount of potholes.