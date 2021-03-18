ANTIGONISH: After receiving one of the Community Spirit Awards from Lt.-Gov. Arthur J LeBlanc, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says it really belongs to their residents.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award celebrates the power, strength and diversity of vibrant communities across Nova Scotia. It profiles their achievements and increases their visibility through a formal recognition program.

Up to four Nova Scotian communities are honoured each year. Communities selected for the award promote citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on March 9, Warden Owen McCarron indicated there are 50 winners in 2021—each of the province’s municipalities.

“The real winners are the people,” McCarron said. “I think the municipalities are really just the holders of that award. It’ll reside with the municipalities, but the real people and volunteers of our communities are the real winners of this award.”

Every municipality was recognized, he said, for the particularly tough year the entire province saw staring the global COVID-19 pandemic in the face, as well as the resiliency of each community’s residents.

“The people of this province really stepped up,” McCarron said. “They were innovative and they were resilient in moving through this.”

The warden said with the particularly tough year, the award highlights the wonderful job everyone throughout the province has done.

“It’s a nice recognition,” McCarron said. “This is something that should be celebrated by all Nova Scotians.”