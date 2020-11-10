ANTIGONISH: The Mayor of Antigonish says the new, experienced town council is going to do great things over the next four-year term.

During a special meeting on November 5, officials with the Town of Antigonish hosted their swearing-in ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 – to accommodate for physical distancing.

“If you look around the table, everybody has lots of experience, [and] lots of passion,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters. “And I know that our team is going to have the best thoughts of our constituents and our community in their minds as we go forward.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Andrew Murray is the new Deputy Mayor of the Town of Antigonish.

She indicated the town has been on a bit of a pause for eight-months now dealing with COVID-19, but they still have to keep in mind that as they go forward, they have to make sure to keep everybody safe and moving forward at the same time.

Diane Roberts was also re-elected to council in the Town of Antigonish.

“Our long-term goals are still big ticket items; greening our community a little bit more, taking care of some of the people that need extra help, affordable housing, making sure we maintain good services and increase our services to the town,” Boucher said. “Those long-term goals are still in. For the short-term we’ll deal with COVID the best we can.”

Sean Cameron takes the oath of office after being returned to town council in Antigonish after a four-year absence.

The only additional person joining the five returning incumbent councillors for the next term – isn’t a new face around Antigonish’s council table at all.

Sean Cameron, who received the third highest amount of votes – 1,012 – has previously sat at the town’s council table for multiple terms.

“Sean brings 16-years of experience, he’s worked with government before,” Boucher said. “If you look at some of the things Sean has accomplished over his terms as councillor, I’m sure he’s going to do nothing but good going forward.”

Town of Antigonish councillor Mary Farrell took her oath of office on November 5 at the Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59.

Along with Mayor Boucher and councillor Cameron, councillors Andrew Murray, Mary Farrell, Donnie MacInnis, William Cormier, and Diane Roberts all took their oaths of office for the 2020-24 term.

Councillor Donnie MacInnis with the Town of Antigonish is back for another term.

In nominations for the town’s deputy mayor, council elected Murray, who had the highest vote count among all municipal councillors as the Deputy Mayor for a one-year term.