Santa Claus parade, tree lighting cancelled in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: With the holiday season just around the corner, two local events that usually ring true with festive spirit have been cancelled in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Antigonish has made the difficult decision to cancel their annual Santa Claus parade and tree lighting ceremony.

Officials with the town said the decision was made after careful consideration and following the advice around gathering limits being given by public health officials.

“We know this may come as a disappointment to many who look forward to these annual festivities,” a representative with the town said. “We hope that you understand that these changes are being done in the best interest of our community.

Following Antigonish County’s special meeting to swear-in councillors on November 2, Warden Owen McCarron, said they’re simply following public health guidelines.

”These are tough decisions when you’re cancelling events like that – Christmas parades are very special,” McCarron said. “But we and our staff are working right now to look at some other opportunities to engage with folks around Christmas celebrations in lower numbers.”

The town and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, alongside a team of partners, are working on developing a list of events including; a drive-in movie, Santa’s Neighbourhood Christmas Tour, a story-book walk, and a Santa Shuffle Fun Run.

The revised list will be designed for people to enjoy in the safety of their own social bubbles and more information will be available about these events in the coming weeks.

McCarron said it’s always tough to cancel a Christmas parade – yet this is just one of the many things that COVID-19 has impacted throughout their community.