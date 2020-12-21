Antigonish wants to join EDPC, New Year’s levee cancelled, new committee created

ANTIGONISH: Town councillors in Antigonish have requested permission for a permanent spot on the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC).

Town administrators moved their planning services to the commission and have spent the last three years testing the EDPC on a provisional basis.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 14, councillors passed a motion to request the commission for permanent status.

Mayor Laurie Boucher advised the change to EDPC enhanced the town’s ability to plan, which has plenty of advantages.

“It really did enhance our planning ability,” she said. “It gave us more capacity to be able to encourage development within our town.”

The EPDC provides planning, sub-division and building inspection services to the Towns of Antigonish, and Port Hawkesbury, as well as the counties of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria.

“They provide a service that would cost a lot more, so a financial benefit definitely is there,” Boucher said. “Although we have one planner that comes into the community that does most of the planning, we do have resources, or we do have the ability to go elsewhere.”

The mayor advises it’s a mutually-beneficial agreement, and council will soon send a letter to EDPC, seeking their request for a permanent membership spot.

ANTIGONISH: A holiday tradition in the town and county of Antigonish has been cancelled because of provincial restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

For the past number of years, the municipal partners co-hosted a New Year’s Day levee on Jan. 1, but this year, that won’t be happening.

Following the town’s regular council meeting on Dec. 14, mayor Laurie Boucher indicated they’re simply following the advice of officials with public health.

“Both municipalities want to set and lead by example,” Boucher said. “Both Dr. Robert Strang and Premier [Stephen] McNeil are telling us to stay home, and we want everybody to stay home.”

With current restrictions, Boucher advised it was merely impossible to move forward, in a safe and responsible manner.

Previously, it has been hosted at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

“We did have discussions with the legion, and they said that there’s just no way,” Boucher said. “It doesn’t make sense to be able to have community members coming in, shaking hands, and talking idle chit-chat for a couple of hours.”

She said both the town and county felt it was the prudent thing to do, cancelling the annual levee.

Boucher added with the unfortunate cancellation, officials in both municipalities are now looking forward to the event returning in 2022.

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish will create a community enhancement committee.

Town councillors approved a motion during their regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 14, to dissolve both the recreation advisory committee and the beautification and land rehabilitation advisory committee.

In their place, the town has a community enhancement committee.

Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated the motivation comes as the town has made several improvements to its organizational structure, with the establishment last year of the community development department and the implementation earlier this year of the municipal planning policy.

“We found that over the past number of years, a lot of items were discussed separately at both committees,” Boucher said. “And we’re coming to a point where we want a recreational, or active living lens, as well as a beautification lens, on everything that we do.”

She suggested the move is a “natural” reflection of both committees.

“For example, if there’s a new path to be put in,” Boucher said. “How was the best way to do that to encourage physical activity, but also have them making it appealing to everybody?”

The committee will be a six-person cohort, consisting of three town councillors and three members from the community.

The town will post a request for committee members in the middle of January, and the mayor added she’s hopeful the community enhancement committee can hold its first meeting in February.