Community centres impacted by COVID-19 receive municipal relief

ANTIGONISH: Nine community centres have been approved for municipal funding.

Antigonish municipal councillors passed a motion supporting a one-time, $10,000 operating grant for nine facilities during their regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 14.

Following the meeting, the municipality’s warden, Owen McCarron, advised municipal officials and councillors alike were aware of the adversity and understood the extreme struggles community centres were facing in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warden explained council felt it was important to assist the centres.

“We’ve heard lots of community centres being impacted by the fact that they couldn’t open, or were very limited in what they could do in their openings,” McCarron said. “They’ve been losing money [since] they haven’t been able to hold events – bingos, dances, you name it, weddings, receptions.”

Despite the pandemic basically halting any and all in-person events, he explained the community centres still have bills to pay.

“They’re trying to be creative in finding ways to do things that they can create a little bit of money, [however] there are certain things that they can’t escape,” McCarron said. “You have power bills, heat, lights, telephone, internet – all that stuff continue to be there.”

He suggested municipal officials want to relieve some of the financial burden placed on the community centres, until their operations can return to a “normal setting.”

“We’re hoping that that’ll give them, a little bit of reprieve from some of the pressure they’re feeling,” McCarron said. “And hopefully we’ll get out to the other side of COVID and things will return to normal as we head into the spring and early summer.”

The nine community centres receiving the $10,000 include: Arisaig Parish; Havre Boucher; Heatherton; Mini-Trail; St. Andrews; St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre; Lochaber Centre; Father PJ Baccardax Hall in Pomquet; and Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie.