ANTIGONISH: The mayor for the Town of Antigonish says it is extremely exciting that their vision for Active Transportation (AT) is quickly becoming a reality.

“This project is transformational, not only for our town, but for the county as well, for our entire community,” Laurie Boucher said. “Once again, you see all levels of government working together to make our community that much better.”

Boucher explained council heard what their community wanted; their priorities were to make Antigonish a more sustainable community, and collectively they put those words into action.

On June 24, a little over a month after Antigonish Town Council passed a motion to approve the route of an AT trail that will travel through the town, it has received $4 million in funding through all three levels of government.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,629,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $1,300,000, while the Town of Antigonish is adding $1,086,620.

“It’s going to provide a spine for future growth of active transportation in the area, it’s going to cut right through the heart of town and provide people who live here, the option to be more active in their lifestyle, connect to different parts of their community,” Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said. “Our infrastructure plan only works when we have communities that take a leadership role, come up with plans and put forward applications that are going to make a difference for their communities, and that’s exactly what this project is going to do.”

Boucher advised the new corridor will act as the spine of the AT network for the Town of Antigonish and connect to a greater network in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

“This trail will be the start of a fully-integrated active transportation network that connects the town and the county’s AT projects (and) is an example of the way the town and the county are strengthening our partnerships for the benefit of all Antigonish residents,” she said. “We will work together throughout the project to connect neighbourhoods and make travel saver for our residents.”

The project involves forming a two-kilometre AT spine by building or rebuilding key pieces of infrastructure.

At West Street, the town will connect Highway 104 and James Street to St. Ninian Street with a 235 metre asphalt multi-use pathway and raised 400 metre two-way bicycle lane. At St. Ninian Street, they will connect West Street to Church Street with a 705 metre multi-use pathway.

An off-road section through Columbus Field that will connect Church Street to St. Andrews Street with a 825 metre multi-use pathway and a 40 metre AT bridge. Finally along Main Street, they will connect St. Andrew Street to Adam Street with a 125 metre multi-use pathway and a 50 metre AT bridge connected with existing AT infrastructure.

It also will put Antigonish on the provincial Blue Route, and the mayor said that in itself would give people one more reason to come in and visit their beautiful community.

“Antigonish will benefit greatly from a safe way for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy cycling in our community, improve health, and reduce environmental impact,” Andrew MacDougall of Highland Bike Club said. “It will allow cyclists to get around town safely by minimizing contact with traffic, which is especially important in a community made up of so many students.”

Construction is expected to start May 2022 and will be complete by November 2024.

“This is the beginning of our active transportation plan, this is coming to reality; we’ve talked about it for so many years and now it’s here,” Boucher said. “This is the main spine that all the other routes will connect to, this is also the most expensive part, so we really appreciate the collaboration from the provincial and federal government.”