New doctor comes to L’Ardoise clinic

L’ARDOISE: The Dr. Kingston Community Health Centre now has a new physician, Dr. Shaun MacCormick.

In a press release, the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) group welcomed the full-time family physician.

“I look forward to joining the collaborative care team here and working closer to address the community’s needs,” Dr. MacCormick said.

According to the CBSRH, MacCormick and the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) Recruitment Consultant for the Eastern Zone toured the Richmond County health centre in early May and met with staff, representatives from CBSRH, and the Kingston board.

“The community tour always seems to be a highlight for visiting physicians, it gives us the opportunity to showcase what living and working here is really like,” said Maggie MacDonald, Healthcare Recruitment Navigator for CBSRH.

During the site visit, the group said Juanita Mombourquette, chair of the Dr. Kingston Community Health Centre’s board and co-chair of CBSRH, discussed the collaborative practice and projects the facility initiates, such as the Richmond River Roots Market Garden, the Senior Safety Social Inclusion Program, and others.

Mombourquette said she is excited to work with the new doctor to continue addressing the social determinants of health.

“We’re thrilled that he’s chosen to come and work from our centre. He’s very personable and seemed very interested in community health care, which is what the centre is very focused on as well,” she told The Reporter. “Dr. MacCormick was very interested in that type of health care which is great, it was a great match for us.”

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release said the health centre continued to serve its community, under the direction of Dr. Jonah Sampson, while actively recruiting for a second physician.

Mombourquette hopes the new doctor will remain for some time, noting the primary care practitioners at the health centre work as a collaborative care team.

“We’ve got a backlog, of course, but Dr. Sampson was doing an excellent job of seeing everybody that he could,” she noted. “Now that we have our two physicians… it’ll be a boon to Dr. Sampson. One of the benefits of that practice is that it’s collaborative, so there’s a Nurse Practitioner, there’s a Family Practice Nurse, the two physicians, and then we also have some of our grant work that operates out of that building. We also have other NSH employees like a dietician every couple of weeks, then a mental health care professional every so often. The physicians, and the Nurse Practitioners, and the health care professionals can rely on those other professionals coming to that building.”

Facing a financial shortfall because of a reduction in funding due to the physician shortage, the health centre received $3,000 from the Municipality of the County of Richmond to keep the facility operating, and Mombourquette said this takes the pressure off.

“It’s still not enough to actually cover operating expenses. We do get donations that make up the difference,” she noted. “But because we can make ends meet now, it affords us the opportunity and the ability to go after grant money. That facility has, in the last number of years, we’ve brought in $1.2 million worth of grant money.”

MacCormick will be accepting patients from the provincial wait list, the press release said, adding that those not already on the list who don’t have a family doctor can register with Nova Scotia 811 by dialing 811 or visiting: https://needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca/.