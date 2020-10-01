Arichat Academy student registers

As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties and as a result, the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but, instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the O.L.A. convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

The following Preparatory Level students’ names are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924. In 1929, the teacher was Sr. Marie Colambane.

From this point the students were designated as Intermediate and the teacher was Sr. Cecile Marie.

