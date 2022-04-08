As early as 1824, a functioning school existed in Arichat.
By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the Notre Dame de l’Assomption convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
The following student registers are from 1931.
Intermediate students, teacher Sister Marie Therese Aurelie
Almire Goyetche, father Benny LeBlanc, Arichat
Guillaume Leblanc, father Charlie Leblanc
Arthur Stone, father Charlie Stone, Arichat
Russell Latimer, father Herving Latimer, Arichat
Cleophas DeCoste, father Charley DeCoste
William Donohue, father John Donohue
Terrence Tyrell, father John Tyrell
Stephen Young, father Frank Young
Chester Shaw, father Thomas Shaw
Laurette Donohoe, father John Donahoe
Jean Malzard, father Charlie Malzard
Therese Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche
Hilda Landry, father Raymond Landry
Marie Louise Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas
Marie Louise David, father Alfred David
Madeleine Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling Mines
Alice Bona, father Joseph Bona, Arichat
Mildred Power, father James Power, Arichat
Jimmy Terrence Tyrell, father John Tyrell, Arichat
Clythie McGraw, father Marshall John McGraw, Arichat
Helen Malzard, father Charley Stanley Malzard, Arichat
Arthur Burton, father Arthur Burton, Arichat
Gerard Boucher, father Simon Boucher, Arichat
Baptiste Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat
Hubert Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat
Velma Landry, father Raymond Landry, Arichat
Godfrey Boudreau, father Alexandre Boudreau, Arichat
Ernest Thurgood, father Albert Thurgood
Jeanie Deveau, father Dr. George Deveau
Gustave Deveau, father Dr. George Deveau
Ralph Britten, father Matthew Britten
Donald MacKinnon, father Dan MacKinnon, Sydney
Jeffrey DeCoste, father Charles DeCoste, Arichat
Preparatory students, teacher Sister Marie Colombane
Bernadette Sampson, father Norman Sampson, Arichat
Edith McGrath, father Michael McGrath, Arichat
Cecile Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat
Lillian Petitpas, father Augusta Boucher
Alice Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas
Mary Tyrell, father John Tyrell
George Demers, father Joseph Demers, Arichat
Arthur Madden, father William Madden, Arichat
Francis Britten, father Matthew Britten, Arichat
Simon Boucher, father Albert Boucher, Arichat
Armand Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling
Rosie Madden, father William Madden, Arichat
Viola Sampson, father Norman Sampson, Arichat
Eva LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc
Yvette Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling
Jean Malzard, father Charlie Malzard, Arichat
Hilda Landry, father Raymond Landry, Arichat
Laura Donahue, father John Donahue, Arichat
Marie Louise David, father Albert David, Arichat
Therese Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche, Arichat
Almyre Goyetche, father Alphonse Goyetche, Arichat
Mary Louise Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas, Arichat
Larry LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc, Arichat
Cornelius Boucher, father Albert Boucher, Arichat
Billy LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc, Arichat