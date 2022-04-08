As early as 1824, a functioning school existed in Arichat.

By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties, and as a result, the creditors – primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant – foreclosed on the property, but instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the Notre Dame de l’Assomption convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

The following student registers are from 1931.

Intermediate students, teacher Sister Marie Therese Aurelie

Almire Goyetche, father Benny LeBlanc, Arichat

Guillaume Leblanc, father Charlie Leblanc

Arthur Stone, father Charlie Stone, Arichat

Russell Latimer, father Herving Latimer, Arichat

Cleophas DeCoste, father Charley DeCoste

William Donohue, father John Donohue

Terrence Tyrell, father John Tyrell

Stephen Young, father Frank Young

Chester Shaw, father Thomas Shaw

Laurette Donohoe, father John Donahoe

Jean Malzard, father Charlie Malzard

Therese Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche

Hilda Landry, father Raymond Landry

Marie Louise Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas

Marie Louise David, father Alfred David

Madeleine Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling Mines

Alice Bona, father Joseph Bona, Arichat

Mildred Power, father James Power, Arichat

Jimmy Terrence Tyrell, father John Tyrell, Arichat

Clythie McGraw, father Marshall John McGraw, Arichat

Helen Malzard, father Charley Stanley Malzard, Arichat

Arthur Burton, father Arthur Burton, Arichat

Gerard Boucher, father Simon Boucher, Arichat

Baptiste Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat

Hubert Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat

Velma Landry, father Raymond Landry, Arichat

Godfrey Boudreau, father Alexandre Boudreau, Arichat

Ernest Thurgood, father Albert Thurgood

Jeanie Deveau, father Dr. George Deveau

Gustave Deveau, father Dr. George Deveau

Ralph Britten, father Matthew Britten

Donald MacKinnon, father Dan MacKinnon, Sydney

Jeffrey DeCoste, father Charles DeCoste, Arichat

Preparatory students, teacher Sister Marie Colombane

Bernadette Sampson, father Norman Sampson, Arichat

Edith McGrath, father Michael McGrath, Arichat

Cecile Richard, father Pierre Richard, Arichat

Lillian Petitpas, father Augusta Boucher

Alice Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas

Mary Tyrell, father John Tyrell

George Demers, father Joseph Demers, Arichat

Arthur Madden, father William Madden, Arichat

Francis Britten, father Matthew Britten, Arichat

Simon Boucher, father Albert Boucher, Arichat

Armand Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling

Rosie Madden, father William Madden, Arichat

Viola Sampson, father Norman Sampson, Arichat

Eva LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc

Yvette Presseau, father Arthur Presseau, Stirling

Jean Malzard, father Charlie Malzard, Arichat

Hilda Landry, father Raymond Landry, Arichat

Laura Donahue, father John Donahue, Arichat

Marie Louise David, father Albert David, Arichat

Therese Goyetche, father Alcide Goyetche, Arichat

Almyre Goyetche, father Alphonse Goyetche, Arichat

Mary Louise Petitpas, father Walter Petitpas, Arichat

Larry LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc, Arichat

Cornelius Boucher, father Albert Boucher, Arichat

Billy LeBlanc, mother Mrs. Albany LeBlanc, Arichat