The provincial government’s budget, prescribing heavy spending in the health care sector and projecting a deficit of more than half a billion dollars, is what the Progressive Conservatives were elected to do.

The government presented “Budget 2022-23: Solutions for Healthcare, Solutions for Nova Scotians” to the Nova Scotia Legislature on March 29, and according to a press release from the province, it is designed to provide solutions to fix health care, strategically grow the population and economy, and invest in supports for families and communities.

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the budget “invests thoughtfully” in areas Nova Scotians care about, while planning for the needs of a growing province.

MacMaster said the budget presents a new path forward that includes historic investments in health care, a renewed effort to recruit health care professionals, and solutions to improve the workforce, economy, housing and roads.

With revenues of $12.7-billion and consolidated expenses of $13.2-billion, the province said the budget projects a deficit of $506.2-million. They said spending in health care is estimated at $5.7-billion, which is an increase of $413.4-million from last year.

The province said the highlights were: $14.5-million to make virtual care available to everyone on the Need a Family Practice Registry; $2-million to support efforts to recruit health care professionals; and $3.2-million to add 200 new nursing seats, including 26 at StFX University and 120 practical nursing spots at the Nova Scotia Community College.

According to the province, the budget includes: $10.2-million to support patient-flow initiatives at Nova Scotia Health, $597,000 to expand operating room capacity in Cape Breton; $6.3-million more for cardiac and renal programs; $22.9-million to continue delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to Nova Scotians; $3.4-million more to expand mental health virtual care, including hiring 22 clinicians over two years, for Community Mental Health and Addictions outpatient clinics and enhancing virtual care services at emergency departments; and $1.7-million more for withdrawal management services.

The budget also provided $275,000 to add two permanent mental health and addictions clinical assistants in the Eastern Zone, while the province said psychiatrist recruitment continues.

The province said it will establish an obesity clinic in the Eastern Zone to better support surgical outcomes and wait times.

In Long-Term Care, the province set aside: $66.3-million to provide continuing care assistants with the highest wages in Atlantic Canada; $17.2-million to support additional recruitment, retention and training efforts in continuing care, including tuition reimbursement for CCAs, a targeted immigration strategy, recognition of prior learning, work-and-learn opportunities and professional development; $25.1-million more to increase staffing levels to establish a daily standard of at least 4.1 hours of one-on-one care per long-term care resident; $15-million to continue additional staffing in long-term care due to COVID-19 public health directives; $11-million to extend or convert more than 190 new long-term care spaces, including Veterans Affairs spaces, to help create more bed capacity and support patient flow; $3-million more in workplace safety investments for long-term care staff; and $29.1-million for the Seniors Care Grant, which helps Nova Scotians aged 65 and older stay in their homes longer.

The province said the budget introduced: the More Opportunities for Skilled Trades program, which, starting in the 2022 tax year, will return provincial personal income tax paid on the first $50,000 of earnings for eligible people under the age of 30; $750,000 more for skilled trades in schools programs, including efforts to double the number of students in the programs, as well as provide more supplies and resources; $895,000 more for six new navigators and four new program officers to support newcomer arrivals and immigration programs; $1.4-million more to expand immigration services in communities by increasing support to 11 organizations providing settlement services; $12-million for a refreshed Innovation Rebate Program, which encourages private sector investment in their facilities, innovative processes and green technologies; $2-million more for Tourism Nova Scotia to attract visitors to the province and increase tourism revenues; $1.1-million more for coastal monitoring data collection and public engagement to introduce a new classification system of coastal areas that supports low-impact, sustainable aquaculture; and $3.7 million more for universities under the existing memorandum of understanding.

To take action on housing solutions, the province will allot: $15-million more for affordable housing programs; $2.7-million more for new rent supplements associated with quick start investments; and $4.4-million more to leverage federal funding for initiatives under the National Housing Strategy.

To invest in children and education, the province said it will provide: $113.2-million in child care, including lower fees for families, creating more spaces and enhancing after-school care (fully recoverable from the federal government under the Early Learning and Child Care Agreement); $700,000 to provide more subsidies to help eligible families pay for licensed child care; $5.5-million more for the Pre-Primary program to meet enrolment growth; $15-million more to continue implementing the recommendations from the Commission on Inclusive Education to create a more inclusive education system; $2.1-million to continue the new Healthy Schools Grant for all public schools; and $4.7-million to establish the Children’s Sports and Arts Refundable Tax Credit.

To support Nova Scotians, the budget calls for: a $54.2-million increase for programs that support adults and children with disabilities, including the Disability Support Program, the Independent Living Support program, the Direct Family Support for Children program and the Disability Support Flex Program; $2.5-million more for the Supportive Care Program to provide Nova Scotians with cognitive impairments home-support services like personal care, respite, meal preparation and household chores; $2.1-million more for the Self-Managed Care Program, which allows people with physical disabilities to hire their own care providers and develop their own care plans; $3-million to introduce a Fertility and Surrogacy Refundable Tax Rebate to help offset costs for Nova Scotians trying to have a baby and paying for fertility services in Nova Scotia; $1.3-million more to support post-secondary students with accessibility needs; $12.5-million for the Nova Scotia Child Benefit to support reducing childhood poverty; $12-million more to implement a more integrated health services model of care for all pre-school aged children with autism spectrum disorders; $7.1-million more for new and continued supports for people experiencing homelessness; and $2.1-million more for “Standing Together,” the province’s action plan to prevent domestic violence.

To investing in Green and Vibrant Communities, the province is setting aside: $29.2-million from Municipal Affairs and Housing as the provincial share of green and transit projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program; $2.3-million for energy audits of provincial buildings; $2-million toward adding electric vehicle charging stations across the province; $1-million for the Rink Revitalization Fund; $507.8-million for Nova Scotia’s roads, highways and bridges, including a new $30-million envelope for bridge repair and renewal and $20 million more for gravel roads; and $11-million more to double the Rural Impact Mitigation program for the maintenance and repair of rural roads.

And according to the province, they are continuing efforts to twin Highway 104 from Sutherlands River to Antigonish.

Opposition parties had a different take on the good news budget.

The Official Opposition Liberals said if people were looking for answers to the cost-of-living crisis in the province, they won’t find it in the Houston government’s inaugural budget.

The Liberals said the investments will do little to stem the tide of rising expenses and a “slow-growing workforce” in Nova Scotia.

While acknowledging there are “good things” about the budget like continuing the Innovation Rebate Program the former Liberal government created, and more money for recipients of the province’s child benefit program, Liberal leader Iain Rankin said it “does nothing” to protect the wallets of most Nova Scotians.

Even though the former premier said living in Nova Scotia is the most expensive it’s been in decades, the government is cutting spending by over $50 million.

Asserting that the Houston government has “made zero progress” on its two signature economic promises, the Better Pay Cheque Guarantee and the Nova Scotia Loyal program, the Liberals said the economic recovery plan seems to rest on little more than a hope and a prayer.

Rankin said a cost-of-living crisis is the time to introduce programs to jumpstart the economy, such as supports for small businesses, first-time home buyers, people on income assistance, and those struggling to pay for gas and food, but are “nowhere to be found” in the budget.

The NDP agreed that the budget does “very little” to address the growing cost of living crisis, offering no relief for families struggling with higher costs, all while social assistance rates have been frozen.

Although it’s been only a few months since the election, NDP leader Gary Burrill said the budget shows how out of touch the government has become, and that it’s “alarming” it includes “nothing” to help families deal with financial strain.

The NDP said the budget includes some major new investments in health care, but offers “very little action” on mental health.

Lisa Lachance, the NDP’s Mental Health and Addictions spokesperson, said the premier promised there would be universal access to mental health care, but the budget breaks that promise, and provides “no action” on access to same-day/next-day mental health.

The NDP said it is also disappointed with the lack of action on building new non-market housing and the lack of environmental initiatives in the budget.

Few budgets receive universal praise, so it’s understandable if this one receives its fair share of scrutiny.

More could be done on mental health, which was neglected by multiple governing parties, over many decades, and more should be done now to help the many Nova Scotians struggling with rising costs, but in its entirety, this budget is in keeping with the commitments the PCs made to the electorate last summer.

Nova Scotians demanded and deserved more spending, more resources, more people, and better facilities, and this budget is aiming to do just that.

Yes, a deficit of more than $500-million is daunting – and along with a slowing global economy, could end up being higher than projected, and prove more problematic as the slow down continues, or worsens – but there’s no escaping the reality that it is necessary now, and over the long-term.

If the current government has any designs on making good on its central campaign promise to fix the health care system, running a deficit, even a scary one, is what has to be done.