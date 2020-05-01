Arichat’s historic Main Street

Let’s go back to Arichat in 1935.

We have arrived at what is known as “the Head of the Harbour.” Once again, we encounter a vacant area that extended from Joe Martell’s to Remi LeBlanc’s, however, in the decades following the 1930s, a number of structures dotted this stretch.

The first is Leo Martell’s just east of his father’s. Leo married Evangeline Richard (1926-2004) in 1949, and they had one child, a son, Richie, in 1961.

Next (2004) was the home of the late Elmer Joyce and his widow Jeannette Richard (1938). Elmer died at the young age of 47 in 1981. They had two boys, Gilles and Jerome who died in an auto accident at the age of 34 in 1996. Set back in the field was the house of Wayne Boudreau and his wife Sherma, and their children.

On the road roughly south of Wayne’s stood the Rock Loaf Dairy, an operation that belonged to Emile Benoit. This enterprise spanned the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Some of the employees were Arthur Hureau, Leo Boudreau, Tommy Thibeau, Ted Starkey, Allan Paon, and Ernest Paon.

The home of Remi LeBlanc, in 1935, was just to the front of where Jerome Berthier and his wife, Alvina, live today. In 1893, Remi married Melvina Beranger, and they raised 11 children: Coritta, 1894; Paul, 1896-1975; Walter, 1898-1973; Adam, 1899-1901; Eva, 1901-1999; Alma, 1905-1997; Sabine Rose, 1906-1926; Stella, 1907; Artimese, 1903; Margaret, 1909-1993; and Charles Adam, 1910. Melvina died in 1941 at the young age of 39.

Remi’s second marriage was to Annie Martell from Petit de Grat whom he wed in 1918 and with whom he fathered another 12 offspring: Alfred, 1911-1985; Josephine, 1920; Leonard, 1931-1988; Gustave, 1925-1996; Colin; Newman, 1926; Marie Aline, 1928-1996; Andre, 1937; Remi, 1921-1958; Leander, 1922; Mary Alvina, 1930; and Albert, 1933 for a grand total of 23. Perhaps not surprisingly, Annie died young also, at the age of 41 in 1938, while Remi, in 1958 aged 85.

Next door is a place once owned by a Landry family then occupied by Charles DeCoste Sr. He moved uptown to the LaVache home in the mid-1930s. This home at the head of the harbour was assumed by son Charles who married Elizabeth Boucher in 1938. Later Charles Jr. relocated uptown also and once again succeeded his father. Elizabeth passed away in 1954, age 38. Charles Jr. remarried in 1960 to Greta Hake (1913-2004). Then in 1971 he died in an accident while driving a Rock Loaf Dairy milk truck.

In the meantime, the “Head of the Harbour” house passed into the hands of Wilbert DeCoste, his wife Jean (Boucher) and their children Alvina, Gertrude, and Irene. This old house, as well as Remi’s, was torn down early in the second half of the century.

As we round the turn at the very head of the harbor, we arrive at the home of Alcide Marchand, a home that is preceded, in 2005, by Cyril Landry’s house.

In 1921 Alcide Marchand married Evangeline Richard whose family had originated in Guysborough. They brought into the world a large family: Evangeline; Velma; Agnes; Clarisse; Alfred; Edith, Arthur, Lorraine, Venere, Lucille, Delia, Venard; Francis; Itta; Bernard; and Francine. Alcide was a well-known blacksmith in his day. He died at the age of 86 in 1983 while Evangeline was 93 when she passed in 1993.

Alcide’s son Fred continued in the old homestead with his wife Claire (Boudreau). They raised two children there, Rodney and Natalie.