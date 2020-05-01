Sixth consecutive day with no new cases in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia

New cases province-wide down to 12

HALIFAX: For the sixth day in a row, the Eastern Zone has no new cases of COVID-19.

Since April 29, the total for the Nova Scotia Health Authority Zone covering all of Cape Breton and the eastern mainland has remained at 50 total cases.

Today, provincial officials reported one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 29. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 12 new cases were identified Thursday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 812 Nova Scotia tests on April 30 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 30, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 237 residents and 105 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 28,883 negative test results, 959 positive COVID-19 test results and 29 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, with 10 individuals currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Right now, 592 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.