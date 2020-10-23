If we resume our journey east along what is now Veteran’s Memorial Drive, there is no habitation until we arrive at the intersection of Arichat-Petit de Grat and the home of Albert Edwards.

But before we turn west onto the high road allow me to fill in the homes that have popped up in the years post-1935.

Next to Alcide/Fred Marchand is the bungalow successively of Simon Richard (died in 1982, age 63), his widow Lorraine (Marchand), whom he married in 1949, and their son Glen and his wife Donna (Boudreau) and their children. Other offspring of Simon and Lorraine are Johnny, Andre, and Roy.

Next is the property of the late Dominic David, son of Fred David. Dominic married Clarisse (Marchand) and they had four children: Paul, Kenny, Claude, and Norine. In 2004 Clarisse was still in the home with her son Paul. Dominic died in 1986 at the age of 67.

Then there’s Bernard (Arthur Ernest) DeCoste from Cap Auguet who married Agnes Marchand in 1945. They had three children: Diane, Ronnie, and Clem. Bernard died in 1978 at the age of 55. Diane took over the home and later her son Clint and his family.

Next is the property of the aforementioned Diane (DeCoste) and her husband Amedee Samson (born in 1943). They wed in 1965 and had three children: Cartney, Clint, and Colette.

Following is simply a list of the homes that extend from beyond the turn-off east to the intersection: Ray Paul Boudreau, Alzear Samson, the Royal Canadian Legion, Thomas Landry, Velma Martell, and Gerard Samson.

In 1935 Albert Edwards lived at the crossroads of Arichat and Petit de Grat. He married Margaret Kate Uye in the United States and they had two children, Charles, 1915; and Raymond, 1910. Albert passed away in 1966, aged 86 and Margaret Kate in 1954 at the age of 65.

The home remained vacant for some time, but it was eventually occupied by various families such as the Capes and the LeBlancs. It has recently been purchased and renovated by Nathan Boudreau.

Now we turn west for the first time. In 1935 there were only two inhabited properties between Albert Edwards’ and the top of Godfrey’s Lane, and these were the property of Father Gallant, and the farm of Sol Latimer. The road was very primitive up to Latimer’s and from there west into Arichat was little more than a cow path. In winter it was impassable. It was not until the 1970’s that this road was updated. Father Gallant lost his sight in 1907 and moved into Arichat proper.

His home was purchased by Alec Theriault and later inherited by Alec’s son, Paul, who married Ann Marie Paon in 1962. They raised four children: Annette, Robert, Claudette, and Jean. Paul and Ann occupied the home as of 2005.

Sol (Solomon) Latimer (born 1866) occupied the farm further west from the Gallant-Theriault property. He twice married, first to Elizabeth Boudreau in 1894 or ’95; she died when only 23 years old. The second marriage was to Christine Holmes in 1897 and from this union there were five children: Janey, 1901-1977; Charlie (father of Artie), 1902-1980; George, 1903-1987; Sadie, 1906-1989; and Harry, 1913- 1955. Sol died in 1933 followed a year later by Christine.

Emile Benoit bought the farm and christened it Rock Loaf; he reportedly paid $1800 for it. For many years it was run by Leo Gallant and his wife and family of Agnes, Arthur, David, Carol, Edgar, and Leo Jr.

Brian Nettleton and his wife Martha from the United Kingdom were the next owners, and the property continues in the family. Mr. Nettleton was a veterinarian, and he and Martha had travelled extensively before settling in Arichat. The famous James Herriot “vet” stories which formed the basis of the television series All Creatures Great and Small featured an eccentric but loveable vet based on the real-life Brian Nettleton.