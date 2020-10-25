MABOU HARBOUR: A tuna fishing captain and his crew had a close encounter with a great white shark recently.

“We call it the Old Man and the Sea,” tuna boat captain Andy Rankin told The Reporter.

Rankin, who is captain of the Brown Eyed Girl 17, said it was around dusk on October 22 when their catch, which had been on the line for more than an hour, attracted the attention of a nearby shark.

“Generally you swim it for an hour or so to cool the fish down, after that, you start to bleed the fish so you get rid of the blood and you swim it some more, and this bleeding that’s when the shark bit into it,” Rankin said.

Photos by Andy Rankin — This is the bit mark left by what was estimated to be a 12-foot long great white shark.

He and his crew – consisting of Trevor MacInnis, Neil MacNeil and Cameron MacMillan – were surprised to see a shark attached to a tuna they just caught.

“We were back and forth checking on the fish to see how he’s doing and when we went back to check it and the shark was still attached to the tuna,” the captain recalled. “That’s when we tried to pull the tuna away from it.

“We just tried to pull the shark close to the boat, he just kind of rolled off it and let it go and just leisurely swam past the boat. We just pulled it up tight and started to speed up more to get away.”

Rankin estimated the shark was approximately 12 feet in length.

There wasn’t much left of the tuna when it returned to the wharf on October 22.

After they took what was remaining of their 600-pound catch to the wharf, one buyer sent the tuna to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) in Halifax.

“We took it to the wharf anyway and the buyer didn’t think they could do a whole lot with it. We’re hoping to maybe get another tag out of DFO to replace that one,” he explained. “One of the buyers wanted to see if they could do anything with it, maybe cut it up and save a little bit out of it but it didn’t look too promising.”

DFO scientists confirmed that it was a shark, Rankin said.

“They were looking at the bite marks and they assumed it was a great white too,” he confirmed.’

Also the owner of Rankin Tuna Charters, the captain said there was no charter business this year due to public health measures introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rankin said the tuna season runs from mid-August until November, depending on the weather, and he said the season has been pretty good.

“We had a couple of fish last week, and we had one the day before yesterday after the shark,” he said. “There seems to be quite a few fish around. This time of year, they’re getting fatter now before they move south.”

The crew of the Brown Eyed Girl 17 had a tuna on its line when a great white shark bit into the tuna and latched on.

After more than 40 years on the water, Rankin said he did have a similar encounter many years ago when a great white shark was attracted by mackerel he was using for live bait.

“Years ago, we hooked a great white but with the shark teeth they generally just get away but this fella made it to the boat before we just cut the line,” he added.