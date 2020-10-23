Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage.

Dear Minister Glavine,

On behalf of the undersigned companies in Nova Scotiaa, I am writing to urge you to take immediate and significant action that will help to stabilize the financial situation that faces these professional theatre companies.

By now you have received many individual letters from organizations outlining their specific challenges.

Danny Everson, executive director of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, said:

“We are managing to engage in creative endeavours thanks to the support of the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy, Canadian Emergency Business Account, and Canada Council for the Arts COVID-19 Emergency Fund. But with the end of CEWS in sight, and no prospects for further emergency funding, we are greatly concerned for our company’s future.”

Andrea Boyd and Reema Fuller, with Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre said:

“ Without a clear and timely commitment for emergency support from the province, our company – and indeed theatre as an art form for the community of Antigonish – is in grave danger of never recovering .”

Nancy Morgan of Theatre Nova Scotia, remarked that:

“Ticket revenue from severely reduced-capacity audiences cannot economically sustain the number of employees needed to produce a professional theatre production. Increased venue cleaning, installation of protective barriers and signage, and PPE costs for employees and patrons are additional financial burdens these companies cannot afford to bear.”

Neptune Theatre’s Jeremy Webb added:

“Without extraordinary support from the provincial government, we are in real danger of witnessing generational damage to the ecology of arts and culture institutions and the freelance artists that work with them.”

Through all these communications with your department, there are common themes which must be addressed.

Unrestricted funds and additional operating support for companies: While new Covid-related project funding related to Covid-19 is welcome and beneficial (such as additional support for digital initiatives) these efforts alone will not stabilize our situation, nor will such programs give broad support to all companies that urgently need it. The eradication of earned revenues in this period means that our organizations require an infusion of operating funding which is not restricted to new and additional initiatives.

This support is needed now. For many of our organizations, our time of greatest

need is ahead of us, not behind us. Additional operating funding, from an administrative perspective, is the simplest form of support your department can implement. Please consider it a top priority to move on this support without delay.

This period is, without question, challenging for virtually every citizen in Nova Scotia. Our organizations, as you know, are paying, and will continue to pay, one of the highest prices for ensuring our collective safety and well-being in this province. In order to ensure that we survive the coming year, we urgently require your attention in this matter.

As Theatre Nova Scotia’s Nancy Morgan stated:

“To ensure Nova Scotia’s theatre organizations remain strong, vibrant cultural centres, provincial financial assistance is vital to sustain them. On behalf of the theatre employees, contractors, volunteers, audiences and communities across Nova Scotia that are dependent upon the continued success of our cultural organizations, I urge you to do more now.”

We look forward to speaking with you soon.

Ken Schwartz

Artistic Director

Two Planks and a Passion Theatre

Chris O’Neill

Executive Director

Ross Creek Centre for the Arts

Jeremy Webb

Artistic Director

Neptune Theatre

Nancy Morgan

Executive Director

Theatre Nova Scotia

Laura Caswell

Director of Education,

Neptune Theatre

Christian Barry, Artistic Director

2b Theatre Company

Emmy Alcorn

Artistic Director

Mulgrave Road Theatre

Kat McCormack

Artistic Director,

Eastern Front Theatre

Danny Everson

Executive Director

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

Andrea Boyd

Artistic Director

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre

Alex McLean

Co-Artistic Director

Zuppa Theatre Co.